Warner acquires Indian live events firm E-Positive

WMG says the deal will allow its artists “to tap into new expertise in brand partnerships and live events”

Warner Music Group (WMG) has acquired India-based live events and artist management company, E-Positive.

WMG says that the deal strengthens its position in the market and will allow its artists “to tap into new expertise in brand partnerships and live events”.

The record label conglomerate officially launched Warner Music India in March 2020 and has since struck distribution deals with Bollywood specialist Tips Music and Punjabi music company Sky Digital India.

The firm has also inked strategic partnerships with Indian pop star Armaan Malik (in February 2022), with JetSynthesys in September 2021, and with Jjust Music in April 2022. In February, the major acquired a majority stake in India-based digital media and music firm, Divo.

Now, WMG has acquired E-Positive, which represents Darshan Raval – “one of the top five most streamed artists in India and the fastest growing artists in the region, having quadrupled his daily streams in the last 12 months”.

E-Positive will continue to act as a standalone company and will be led by founder and CEO, Naushad Khan, who has promoted more than 15,000 shows in the market.

“Naushad’s knowledge of brand partnerships and the live sector will be a great asset for us at Warner Music India”

Since launching E-Positive, he has also been instrumental in managing the careers of a number of artists, including Raval, whom he discovered and helped develop into a star.

“This is an exciting day in the journey of E-Positive,” says Khan. “I have worked towards developing a legacy for over 10 years and have shaped the journey of each one of my artists. I’m delighted that we have found a new home at Warner Music India. The team at Warner Music India will aid us in expanding into the international market and enable our artists to connect with more fans globally. We are looking forward to the next chapter of E-Positive.”

Jay Mehta, managing director, Warner Music India, adds: “Naushad has done an incredible job of positioning E-Positive as a leading management company and his knowledge of brand partnerships and the live sector will be a great asset for us at Warner Music India.

“And it’s a privilege to welcome such a phenomenal artist as Darshan Raval into the global Warner Music family. Darshan is a true star, and we believe he can become a staple on the global stage.”

Alfonso Perez Soto, president, Emerging Markets, Warner Music, said: “This deal once again reinforces our desire to become the number one destination for artists in India, and welcoming an artist like Darshan onto our roster is a real statement of intent.

“Darshan, as well as the whole of the E-Positive roster, will be able to harness Warner Music’s global network and start to connect with a wider international audience.

“This deal helps us to level-up and enhance our 360 offering to artists by bringing in the knowledge and expertise of Naushad to Warner Music. Our improved suite of services will enable our artists to transcend the whole of India and help bring Indian culture to the rest of the world.”

