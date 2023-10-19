Vegas venue boom intensifies with BleauLive launch

US rapper Post Malone will play two shows at the new 3,800-cap BleauLive Theater in Las Vegas over New Year's Eve weekend

Just weeks after the launch of MSG’s groundbreaking Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Post Malone has been confirmed as the opening act at another new venue in the US city later this year.

The rapper, who recently headlined the inaugural edition of The Town festival in São Paulo, Brazil, will play two shows at the BleauLive Theater over New Year’s Eve weekend, from 30-31 December.

The 3,800-cap hub will be located on the second floor of the long-delayed $3.7 billion luxury resort Fontainebleau Las Vegas, which opens its doors on 13 December .

“We’re incredibly proud to have Post Malone – one of the most sought-after and show-stopping entertainers of his generation – make history as the first artist to perform for our guests following our December 13 grand opening,” says Fontainebleau Development chairman and CEO Jeffrey Soffer.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (20 October), priced from $150 (€142). Fountainbleau Las Vegas is also offering a New Year’s Eve package that includes a two-night stay in one of the resort’s rooms and suites. Starting at $3,700, the package also includes a pair of row-A tickets to the concert on either night, in addition to a $250 resort food and drink credit.

Speaking to Billboard, Fontainebleau Development president Brett Mufson says the BleauLive Theater is close to finalising agreements with more than half a dozen acts, but indicates the venue will stick to limited engagements rather than the multi-year residencies favoured by its neighbours.

“Las Vegas is probably the most competitive market in the world for talent”

“We will do two to six shows or two to eight shows,” reveals Mufson. “That’s the right thing to dip our toe in.”

Mufson says Live Nation assisted with the design of the venue, which can also run events with a lower tier configuration of 1,500-cap.

Fontainebleau SVP of entertainment and special events Fedor Banuchi adds that Las Vegas is “probably the most competitive market in the world for talent”.

“This theatre will represent the newest, best place for an artist who wants to be associated with a luxury brand,” suggests Banuchi. “Post is an arena — borderline stadium act — and in this size venue he will bring exactly the energy we want.”

U2 opened the $2.3bn Sphere at The Venetian last month, ushering in “a new era in live entertainment” by kicking off their 25-date residency at the 20,000-cap venue on 29 September.

Elsewhere, Kylie Minogue will be the first headliner of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas’ intimate 1,000-seat venue, Voltaire, which opens on 3 November. Other ongoing Vegas residencies include Lady Gaga at Dolby Theatre, Park MGM, Usher at the same venue and Adele at the Colosseum, Caesar’s Palace.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.