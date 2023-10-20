U2 add 11 Sphere shows amid ‘unprecedented demand’

The Irish rockers' acclaimed U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere residency in Las Vegas will now extend to 36 concerts

U2 have added a further 11 nights to their acclaimed U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere residency, prompted by “unprecedented demand”.

The extension brings the overall total of dates at the next-generation venue to 36, with the additional shows announced for 26-27 & 31 January and 2-3, 7, 9-10, 15 & 17-18 February.

The Irish rockers have completed the first nine shows of the Live Nation and Sphere Entertainment-presented run, which launched to rave reviews on 29 September to open Madison Square Garden (MSG) Entertainment’s $2.3 billion, 20,000-cap Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas. Dutch musician Bram van den Berg has stepped in as a temporary replacement for drummer Larry Mullen Jr, who is taking time out due to surgery.

Tickets start at US$140 (€132), with 60% of tickets priced under $300. In an effort to help minimise resale and keep ticket prices at face value, general admission floor tickets are restricted from transfer and may only be resold at the original purchase price. Hospitality packages via LN’s music-led destination experience company Vibee include premium concert seating with priority entry to Sphere and hotel rooms at The Venetian Resort.

At each performance, 50 tickets to experience the show from an exclusive VIP riser will be made available for purchase benefitting (RED), the organisation founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to fight AIDS.

“We’re so grateful once again to U2 for their generosity”

“We’re so grateful once again to U2 for their generosity. And we’re very excited that each U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere performance will feature an iconic (RED) Zone, which lets fans choose (RED) and save lives while enjoying the show with an excellent view of the stage,” says Jennifer Lotito, president and COO of (RED).

“Over the years, U2’s generosity has delivered nearly $23 million for (RED)’s fight to end AIDS. Thanks to U2 and U2 fans everywhere for helping (RED) make preventable and treatable disease preventable and treatable for everyone.”

MSG Entertainment boss James Dolan recently offered an update on the company’s contentious plans for MSG London Sphere, saying the scheme was “moving forward”.

Elsewhere, Post Malone has been confirmed as the opening act at another new Las Vegas venue, the BleauLive Theater. The rapper will play two shows at the 3,800-cap venue from 30-31 December, while Kylie Minogue will be the first headliner of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas’ intimate 1,000-seat venue, Voltaire, which opens on 3 November.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.