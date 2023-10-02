Two deaths, 70 drug charges at Sydney festivals

Two men in their 20s died of suspected drug overdoses following the Knockout Outdoor electronic music festival on 30 September

Two men in their 20s died of suspected drug overdoses and a further 10 people were taken to hospital after attending the Knockout Outdoor festival at Giants Stadium, Sydney Showground.

The victims, aged 26 and 21, died in hospital after being treated by paramedics following the 53,000-cap electronic music event, which took place on Saturday (30 September). Promoted by HSU Events, it featured acts such as Head Hunterz, D-Block & S-Te-Fan, Wasted Penguinz and Darren Styles.

The Guardian reports that police are investigating the cause of both deaths, but were unable to confirm if the men had taken drugs.

“It’s not specifically being treated as a suspected drug overdose,” said Det Supt Simon Glasser, who suggested the warm weather could have been a factor.

“We look at all avenues. Anything could have happened,” he added. “This shows that people can die at music festivals. Drugs can have some horrible consequences. When you mix that with the heat of yesterday, it’s an added risk factor that can cause adverse effects.

“It’s horrible. These events are events to go and enjoy some music and have a lot of fun with mates, so it’s tragic people have lost their lives.”

More than 70 people were charged with drug offences during high-visibility police operations across Knockout Outdoor and Listen Up

Just last week, NSW Health issued a warning to the public of a high-dose MDMA tablet found to contain more than four times the average dose of other MDMA tablets in recent circulation.

More than 70 people were charged with drug offences during high-visibility police operations across Knockout Outdoor and Listen Up, which was held at Centennial Park on the same day. The weekend marked the start of Sydney’s summer festival season.

NSW police say 27 people have been charged with possessing prohibited drug at Knockout, while four people – two men and two women – were charged with supply prohibited drug.

Meanwhile, at the 27,500-cap Listen Up, which hosted acts including Ice Spice, Arrdee, Four Tet and Lil Uzi Vert, 85 people were detected in possession of prohibited drugs, resulting in 37 field court attendance notices, 29 criminal infringement notices and 19 cannabis cautions.

Additionally, eight people – five men and three women – were charged with supply prohibited drug, while two people were arrested for assaulting police, one for wilful and obscene exposure and another for breach of bail.

