TikTok to stage global live music event

TikTok has announced its first-ever global music experience, with headline sets by ‘four of the biggest genre-defining artists’ on the platform.

Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta and Charlie Puth will perform in the round at Sloan Park in Arizona, US, on 10 December for a live audience.

In The Mix will also see performances from four artists on TikTok’s emerging artist programme, TikTok Elevate: Isabel LaRosa, Kaliii, LU KALA, and Sam Barber.

The experience will be streamed globally via TikTok LIVE, with video and event production designed specifically for its unique vertical format by award-winning director Hamish Hamilton and Done+Dusted.

Alongside performances, In the Mix will bring to life TikTok’s For You feed, with a range of activities inspired by the community’s favourite trends. Tickets for the event will go on sale on 2 November and range from $25 to $60.

“Our vision is to create a show that is reimagined for the TikTok era and our music-loving global community”

“No other platform mixes music, creativity and community like TikTok. With In The Mix, our goal is to bring the For You feed to life for fans at the venue and on TikTok,” says Paul Hourican, TikTok’s global head of music partnerships and programming. “Our vision is to create a show that is reimagined for the TikTok era and our music-loving global community.”

Cardi B (@iamcardib) boasts over 23.6M followers and 29.6B #cardib views on the platform. In 2021, her smash hit ‘Up’ was the centre of a viral trend as fans choreographed routines to the song with over 1.3M videos.

Niall Horan (@niallhoran) connects with his six million global ‘lovers’ on TikTok by regularly engaging via the Duet and Stitch features, while Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) frequently shares a glimpse of his creative process and perfect pitch with his 22.1M fans.

Brazilian Anitta (@anitta) has garnered over 22.7M followers and over 21.3B views. She often shows off her complex dance routines and provides fans with a behind-the-scenes look at her performances.

Last year, Anitta shared a video in which she performed her hit ‘Envolver’ which inspired millions of fans to recreate the routine themselves, generating 2.1M videos on TikTok.

