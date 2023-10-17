Ticketmaster Local discovery platform debuts in UK

The new platform encourages people to support their local venues by enabling them to easily discover live events taking place nearby

Ticketmaster has launched a new discoverability platform to showcase grassroots and local venues in the UK.

Ticketmaster Local is designed to encourage people to get out and support their local venues by enabling them to easily discover live events taking place nearby.

The initiative will allow fans to check out what events are happening specifically in their neighbourhood via an interactive map based on location, a newsletter and a dedicated social media channel.

Sam Isles, VP Artist Services, Ticketmaster, says the platform is “all about making a tangible impact on the success and longevity of the local live scene”.

“These spots are the heart and soul of our communities,” Isles tells IQ. “With increasing costs, it’s more important than ever to support these places. That’s why we’re launching Ticketmaster Local – to make sure fans can catch all the best gigs, comedy shows, and theatre performances in their area.”

“We realised that many fans were unaware of fantastic shows taking place right on their doorstep”

The launch of the scheme has been timed to coincide with the Music Venue Trust’s (MVT) Venues Day, which is being held today (17 October) at The Fireworks Factory in London. Ticketmaster has also launched a month-long charity upsell option for the MVT to run alongside its sponsorship of the event.

“Ticketmaster has a longstanding relationship with Music Venue Trust, who give us invaluable insights into the support independent venues require – and giving these venues the spotlight was something they really needed,” notes Isles. “At the same time, we realised that many fans were unaware of fantastic shows taking place right on their doorstep. So, we pulled it all together and created Ticketmaster Local.

“The platform ticks so many boxes – a one-stop shop for fans looking for local gigs, helping venues reach more fans and all while helping to foster local communities.”

Ticketmaster Local newsletters will recommend venue listings of 5,000 capacity or less based on location as well as previous purchases, with subscribers to receive a dedicated email from Ticketmaster with local events within 25km radius and in genres and acts they’ve shown interest in before.

“We know each place has its own vibe, so we’re hoping in the future to expand the platform to fit the great stuff happening around the world”

“We are also establishing strategic partnerships with regional media partners to enhance the platform’s reach and visibility within local communities,” says Isles. “We want to see more fans showing up at their own local venues which will have a follow-on impact on the community and the grassroots industry.

“It’s all about giving local artists and cultural events a bigger spotlight, enabling the scene to thrive. At the end of the day, we just want everyone to feel more connected and supportive of their local arts and culture – that’s the real win for us.”

Isles adds that Ticketmaster Local could potentially be rolled out in other countries in the future.

“We would love to make this global,” she says. “Local is everywhere! We know each place has its own vibe, so we’re hoping in the future to expand the platform to fit the great stuff happening around the world.”

