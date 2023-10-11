Ticketek partners with Plymouth Pavilions

The agreement will also see the 4,000-cap venue gain access to TEG’s data insights and marketing research platform Ovation

TEG‘s Ticketek has announced it has partnered with Plymouth Pavilions to provide ticketing, technology, data and insight solutions to the 4,000-cap UK venue.

Plymouth Pavilions has hosted shows by legends such as Ed Sheeran, Kylie Minogue, Coldplay, Oasis, Johnny Cash and Arctic Monkeys.

“We are delighted to embark on this new partnership with Plymouth Pavilions, the south west’s largest indoor entertainments venue,” says Ticketek MD Cameron Hoy. “ The venue has played host to many of the biggest names in entertainment and sports and we are very excited to be part of the next chapter of this truly multi-purpose complex.”

According to the firm, will offer users a “seamless and secure way” to buy tickets for events at the venue. Plymouth Pavilions and its customers will also gain access to TEG’s data insights and marketing research platform Ovation, allowing the venue to better understand its audience and tailor future events to meet their preferences.

“We look forward to working closely with the team at Plymouth Pavilions, as we continue to innovate and evolve our service offering to our partners”

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting partnership with Ticketek, a global leader in ticketing services,” says Plymouth Pavilions CEO Sarah Phillips. “At Plymouth Pavilions, our mission has always been to provide our customers with unforgettable live event experiences, and this collaboration with Ticketek perfectly aligns with that goal. We can’t wait to welcome our patrons to an enhanced and seamless ticketing experience, making it easier than ever for them to create lasting memories at our iconic venue.”

Upcoming shows at Plymouth Pavilions include The Elvis World Tour, Whitney Queen of the Night, The Dead South, The Australian Pink Floyd and Thank You for the Music.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Plymouth Pavilions to provide Ticketek’s ticketing, marketing and data analytics solutions,” adds Danny Hannaford, general manager of Ticketek UK. “We look forward to working closely with the team at Plymouth Pavilions, as we continue to innovate and evolve our service offering to our partners.”

