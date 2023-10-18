The Eras Tour’s $5.7bn economic impact revealed

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film has also got off to a storming start at the box office, earning $96m domestically and $128m worldwide

The opening leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour reportedly contributed a whopping $5.7 billion to the US economy.

Running to 50+ dates, the 2023 US stretch launched at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona in March and concluded with six shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California in August.

The Washington Post has broken down the numbers behind the tour, reporting that her SoFi Stadium residency brought an estimated $320 million alone to the Los Angeles economy. Other highlights included her two dates at each of Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium and Kanas City’s GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, which generated around $50m for their respective economies.

Widely expected to become the highest-grossing tour of all time, Eras will return to the US in autumn next year for further dates in North America, including six nights in Canada at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

The tour is currently on a break following a four-show run in Mexico at Foro Sol, Mexico City in August. It will resume in South America in November and heads to Japan, Australia and Singapore in early 2024 before touching down in Europe in May.

The Eras Tour led the way in the revenue stakes in H1 2023, garnering $300.8m from its first 22 nights on total ticket sales of 1,186,314 and an average ticket price of $253.56.

Meanwhile, Swift’s Eras Tour film has got off to a storming start at the box office after debuting in 100 countries on 13 October. The WP reports the presentation earned $96m domestically and $128m worldwide in its opening weekend, according to Box Office Mojo – the biggest opening for a concert film ever and the second biggest domestic opening for an October film of any genre, behind only 2019’s Joker.

Eras was screened in nearly 4,000 movie theatres in North America and features footage from the singer’s SoFi Stadium concerts, and shattered AMC’s US record for the highest ticket-sales revenue during a single day in the company’s 103-year history. The film should comfortably surpass the record-breaking $99m (adjusted for inflation) earned by Justin Bieber’s 2011 movie Never Say Never.

