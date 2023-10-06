Taylor Swift concert film advance sales top $100m

The Eras Tour film will debut at 8,500 cinemas in 100 countries next Friday 13 October - and is already breaking records

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film has grossed more than $100 million in advance ticket sales over a week before its premiere.

AMC Theatres Distribution and its sub division partners Variance Films, Trafalgar Releasing, Cinepolis and Cineplex have reached agreements for the presentation to debut at 8,500 cinemas in 100 countries next Friday, 13 October.

It will be screened in nearly 4,000 movie theatres in North America alone, as well as every ODEON Cinema in Europe.

In its first 24 hours on sale, the film shattered AMC’s US record for the highest ticket-sales revenue during a single day in the company’s 103-year history.

The BBC reports it is already the most profitable concert film in history, overtaking Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never, which made $99m in 2011, and the Swift film will join just five movies in having generated more than $100m in their North America debut this year.

The Eras Tour was the highest-grossing tour of H1 2023 by a wide distance, based on Pollstar data and has been tipped to become the first live music tour in history to gross more than US$1 billion.

“What we’re seeing on this particular Taylor tour is almost like a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon,” International Artist Group EVP and head of global music Jarred Arfa told the Wall Street Journal. “It’s pretty astonishing.”

AMC will also distribute Beyoncé’s concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé this December. According to a statement, the film “chronicles her intention, hard work as creative and producer, and her process in mastering her craft to execute the 56-performance, 39-city, record-breaking and phenomenally successful global outing”.

The singer’s Renaissance World Tour wrapped earlier this week after earning more than $579 million (€554m) worldwide at the box office.

