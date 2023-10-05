TagMix to expand to 40 festivals in 2024

UK festivals including Creamfields and Isle of Wight reported a significant rise in social media engagement from Tagmix-enhanced content

Software solution TagMix is expanding to cover up to 40 festivals across Europe next summer following a successful season.

TagMix’s technology allows clips from live performances – captured on any phone or video device – to be merged with professional audio direct from the sound desk. High-quality content can be instantly posted online, even while performances are ongoing, without traditional editing or poor audio quality.

UK festivals including Creamfields, Isle of Wight, 2000 Trees, El Dorado, The Big Feastival and Lakefest reported a significant increase in social media reach and engagement from TagMix-enhanced content. Both views and likes were 300% higher on average than content posted by the same events whose audio had not been enhanced by the service.

“The data from this summer shows conclusively that, if only 1% of the new, highly targeted fans delivered by TagMix convert to ticket sales, festivals can anticipate an average revenue bump of £290,000 each, per year,” says Steve Jenner, TagMix’s director of festivals.

The Chemical Brothers utilised TagMix at their Isle Of Wight headline appearance to preview new single Live Again on Instagram

“It also presents an avenue for festivals to shift towards a more robust, year-round, data-driven business model and for brand partners to engage audiences much more effectively and measurably.”

The Chemical Brothers utilised TagMix at their Isle Of Wight headline appearance to preview new single Live Again on Instagram, while a clip of Craig Charles’ DJ set at Cambridge Club Festival achieved over 10.5 million views on Facebook.

Agreements with the major labels ensures automatic rights clearance for the majority of acts, with data from this year’s Independent Venue Week highlighting that 71% of artists tagged in a TagMix-enhanced post would share it to their own audiences.

“Artists greatly appreciated our presence at the festivals, as it allowed their live festival moments to shine online, capturing the true essence of their sound rather than the usual poor reflections they’re used to from phone-captured audio, or an overdubbed studio recording,” says TagMix founder and CEO Andy Dean.

