Supernova tragedy: Promoter releases new statement

The company behind Israel’s Supernova Sukkot festival has issued a fresh statement in response to the 7 October massacre.

At least 260 people were killed after Hamas stormed the second day of the trance music gathering, held near the Gaza-Israel border, as part of a wider coordinated attack on Israel.

Festival organiser Tribe of Nova said it was “shocked and pained” in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, and have now posted a lengthy update on its Facebook page.

Expressing its “sincere and heartfelt condolences to all the families, friends, partners and couples who have lost their loved ones or have been affected by the tragic events”, the promoter adds: “What was planned to be the happiest and largest electronic music festival of the Nova Tribe has turned into a scene of unspeakable tragedy, an inhumane war crime, an unprecedented violation of the most basic human values.

“This is the epitome of pure and unbridled evil, the horrifying and senseless murder of countless innocent angels, whose only ‘crime’ was being Jewish and living in Israel.

“It’s no wonder that these agents of darkness targets this joyous gathering of children of light, for their sole and singular purpose is to bring darkness upon the world. But we won’t let them do that! We will keep fighting until we reach our objective adorned on our tribe’s flag: to spread light throughout the world, with the help of the holy people of Israel and the Nova Tribe.”

“This was the largest terrorist attack in Israeli history”

Israel says that 199 people are being held hostage in Gaza after Hamas gunmen infiltrated Israel just over a week ago, killing more than 1,400 people. More than 2,700 people in Gaza have reportedly been killed in retaliatory strikes by Israel.

Held as part of Brazilian festival franchise Universo Paralello, Supernova featured artists such as Aladin, Artifex, Astral Projection, Flare, Jackalon, Jumpstreet, Kido, Libra, Man With no Name, Noface, Protonica, Rocky Tilbor, Shove, Spectra Sonics, Swarup and Wegha.

“We were brutally attacked by hundreds of terrorists, heartless, ruthless and lacking any mercy,” continues Tribe of Nova. “They murdered in cold blood hundreds of women and men, our beloved Tribe of Nova members, as well as numerous innocent Israeli civilians.

“It was a heinous, terrifying, brutal massacre of innocent civilians from all over the country and the world, the best and most among us. This was the largest terrorist attack in Israeli history. Taking the lives of 1,400 pure and innocent souls with over 150 remain[ing] missing, thousands left physically injured to varying degrees, and tens of thousands psychologically, emotionally and mentally broken.”

Executives from Israel’s live music industry have called the Hamas attack the “biggest-ever disaster at a music festival”, adding that business will be paused for the foreseeable future.

“Our production team is focused on providing the right and extensive emotional and mental support to everyone involved”

The Kibbutz Re’im festival site is still not entirely secure even after days of fighting, with Tribe of Nova working “day and night” to assist with search and rescue operations.

“At this moment, our production team is focused on providing the right and extensive emotional and mental support to everyone involved. This is the most important thing in this moment,” adds the promoter.

“We are working tirelessly, day and night, conducting search and rescue operations, helping identify the victims and updating their families. Searching for those located in the disaster area, or other locations, recovering equipment from the site and its surroundings and, above all, ensuring the security of Israel. This is our sole goal, and we will stand behind it and fulfil it to the best of our abilities. We will not stop.

“We are present at the disaster site and its vicinity day in and day out, working hand in hand with security forces and authorities to help find answers and bring back all that those who can return to their families and friends. At the moment, this is our top priority. In the meantime, it’s essential for us to convey the following message: Our strength lies in our unity! We are in a war for our home, and it’s essential that we all come together, strengthen each other, and unite under one great, shining light to overcome this dark period as quickly as possible.”

