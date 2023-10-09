PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Supernova organiser ‘shocked and pained’ by attack

"We strengthen and share the grief of the missing and murdered families," says production company Tribe of Nova

By James Hanley on 09 Oct 2023


Organisers of Israel’s Supernova festival say they are “shocked and pained” by the Hamas attack that killed at least 260 people.

The psy-trance event debuted in the country from 6-7 October, but was stormed by Palestinian militants on Saturday morning as part of a wider coordinated offensive on Israel.

Tribe of Nova, the company behind the festival, which was held near the Gaza-Israel border, says it has been left “stunned” by the massacre, with hundreds of people still unaccounted for.

“We strengthen and share the grief of the missing and murdered families,” it says in a Facebook post. “We are doing everything we can to assist the security forces, stand with them in constant contact and are located in the area in scans and searches in order to locate the missing.”

“In moments like these, it is important that we are strong and united, full of faith, support each other and be there for anyone who needs it”

Held as part of Brazilian festival franchise Universo Paralello, the festival featured an international line-up including Aladin, Artifex, Astral Projection, Flare, Jackalon, Jumpstreet, Kido, Libra, Man With no Name, Noface, Protonica, Rocky Tilbor, Shove, Spectra Sonics, Swarup and Wegha.

Tribe of Nova has set up an online system whereby people can upload the details of missing festival-goers, which will then passed on to the relevant authorities.

“We [will] pass on to relevant parties every piece of information that comes to us about additional missing persons,” adds the post. “We invite you to bring any additional information about family members and friends who have not yet contacted.
We are full of hope and pray that good news will reach us and you soon.

“In moments like these, it is important that we are strong and united, full of faith, support each other and be there for anyone who needs it.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Pinkpop, Landgraaf, Netherlands
    Pinkpop "deeply shocked" after fatal hit and run

    A Dutch festivalgoer has died after being hit by a white van outside Pinkpop's campsite B in the early hours of this morning

  • Arie Crown Theatre in Chicago
    ASM Global and Loud and Live to partner on concerts

    The deal expands and formalises the existing and longstanding relationship between the two companies

  • Loud and Live hires Claudia Arcay

    Entertainment, marketing and media company Loud and Live has named Claudia Arcay as SVP of entertainment. Bringing nearly 20 years of experience, Arcay will join the management team at Loud and Live Entertainment to further enhance the company’s work around touring, festivals, sponsorships and content development. Arcay was most recently…


Deprecated: File Theme without comments.php is deprecated since version 3.0.0 with no alternative available. Please include a comments.php template in your theme. in /var/www/html/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5653

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|05 Oct 2023

MSG’s London Sphere plans ‘moving forward’

news|04 Oct 2023

Banks increase advertising spend on concerts

feature|06 Oct 2023

Ticketing: Demand for change

news|06 Oct 2023

Cuffe and Taylor partner with peace festival

news|05 Oct 2023

TagMix to expand to 40 festivals in 2024

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Ticketing Operations SpecialistThe Ambassador Theatre Group

London, UKFull Time£31K

Programming ExecutiveRoyal Albert Hall

London, UKFull Time£32.5K

Head of Health & SafetyCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Senior Ticketing Manager – FestivalsAEG Presents

London, UKFull Time£43K - £48K + Benefits