Supernova organiser ‘shocked and pained’ by attack

Organisers of Israel’s Supernova festival say they are “shocked and pained” by the Hamas attack that killed at least 260 people.

The psy-trance event debuted in the country from 6-7 October, but was stormed by Palestinian militants on Saturday morning as part of a wider coordinated offensive on Israel.

Tribe of Nova, the company behind the festival, which was held near the Gaza-Israel border, says it has been left “stunned” by the massacre, with hundreds of people still unaccounted for.

“We strengthen and share the grief of the missing and murdered families,” it says in a Facebook post. “We are doing everything we can to assist the security forces, stand with them in constant contact and are located in the area in scans and searches in order to locate the missing.”

“In moments like these, it is important that we are strong and united, full of faith, support each other and be there for anyone who needs it”

Held as part of Brazilian festival franchise Universo Paralello, the festival featured an international line-up including Aladin, Artifex, Astral Projection, Flare, Jackalon, Jumpstreet, Kido, Libra, Man With no Name, Noface, Protonica, Rocky Tilbor, Shove, Spectra Sonics, Swarup and Wegha.

Tribe of Nova has set up an online system whereby people can upload the details of missing festival-goers, which will then passed on to the relevant authorities.

“We [will] pass on to relevant parties every piece of information that comes to us about additional missing persons,” adds the post. “We invite you to bring any additional information about family members and friends who have not yet contacted.

We are full of hope and pray that good news will reach us and you soon.

“In moments like these, it is important that we are strong and united, full of faith, support each other and be there for anyone who needs it.”

