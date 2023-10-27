Scotland’s Summer Sessions expands across UK

The long-running Edinburgh and Glasgow live music series is heading to five new destinations in England and Wales in 2024

Live Nation, DF Concerts and Cuffe & Taylor have announced the expansion of Scotland’s long-running live music series Summer Sessions to five new destinations in England and Wales in 2024.

The new 15,000 to 30,000-cap events will take place in Bedford’s Bedford Park, Chepstow Racecourse, Derby’s Markeaton Park, Plymouth’s The Hoe and Southampton’s Guildhall Square.

The first headliners have been revealed as Nile Rodgers & Chic – who will play Bedford and Southampton on 7 July and 23 June, respectively – and Jess Glynne, who will perform in Bedford on 28 June.

“We see an incredible opportunity to deliver world-leading live shows all around the UK under the Summer Sessions banner”

Founded by DF Concerts back in 2013, Summer Sessions will also return to Edinburgh and Glasgow in 2024, with more cities to be announced soon. Previous headliners have included Eminem, Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine and David Guetta.

“The runaway success of Summer Sessions in Scotland has proven the event is one which resonates with music fans and artists alike, whilst also bringing brilliant economic benefits to host cities” says Cuffe & Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor. “We see an incredible opportunity to deliver world-leading live shows all around the UK under the Summer Sessions banner, and very much expect the events to become regular fixtures in music fans’ calendars.”

Next year’s Glasgow Summer Sessions will return to Bellahouston Park after a brief hiatus, while Edinburgh Summer Sessions will now take place at the Royal Highland Showgrounds, which hosted Connect Festival, Paolo Nutini and The Killers in 2023.

