Robert van Ommen: 1955-2023

The Netherlands' Mojo Concerts has led tributes to its former head promoter following his death at the age of 68

Former Mojo Concerts head promoter Robert van Ommen has died at the age of 68. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2013.

In a statement, the Dutch company said: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce that Robert van Ommen has passed away last week.

“Robert has been one of Mojo’s head promoters for many years and had built up a big international roster working with many international agents and agencies. He also worked with many domestic acts on their domestic tours, such as Marco Borsato and Anouk.

“After a period of two years of uncertainty and many tests, in 2013 Robert got diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. It was unimaginable that someone in the prime of his career had to leave Mojo and the business due to this terrible disease at such a young age.

“Robert was loyal, a very hard working promoter, and a mentor to many of us. We sympathise with his family and loved ones. We also reflect on life, how fleeting it can be, and that we will miss Robert forever. Love from all at Mojo to Robert.”

“Robert was a rock, always approachable for advice and he always gave his honest opinion”

Van Ommen’s funeral will be held in Leeuwenbergh, Utrecht, on Wednesday 18 October at 3pm. His family requests that attendees bring a single flower with them, while in lieu of flowers, they ask for donations to Alzheimer Nederland.

Paying tribute to his former colleague, Mojo co-founder Leon Ramakers says, “When business was expanding in the 90s, Mojo was looking for an experienced booker. We knew that Boomtown, Robert’s small agency, was making waves – he was dealing with this upcoming act called Radiohead…

“Happily, Robert turned out to be proud to join Mojo, where he developed into one of the best bookers of the company. Because of his illness, we’ve been missing Robert for years already. May he rest in peace!”

Mojo managing director John Mulder comments, “For me personally, Robert was a rock, always approachable for advice and he always gave his honest opinion. His advice always mattered to me.

“Robert and I have built many careers of Dutch artists together. Working with Robert was always constructive and result-oriented with an eye for details for both the artist and their fans.”

Former colleague Gideon Karting says, “Robert served as my mentor and taught me almost everything. Especially when to say yes to an agent, which was nearly always!”

“Robert taught me all the tricks of the trade in becoming a promoter”

Kim Bloem, Mojo head promoter, adds, “Robert taught me all the tricks of the trade in becoming a promoter. He introduced me to everybody in his network and very much supported me building a career along the way. He was a very gentle person, who always had an eye for personal lives.”

Live Nation executive president touring international music, Phil Bowdery tells IQ, “Robert was a really good friend. We had lots of similarities in our lives that we discussed often, and always made time to catch up, whenever in each other’s country.

“I’m so sad at his passing, even though he was not in a good place. I have and will miss him greatly. Sincere condolences to

CAA chief Emma Banks says, “Robert was a very special human. I considered him a friend and he was my ‘go-to’ person in Holland for a very long time. It was a very sad day when he retired from the business, I still miss him.

“I was so happy to see him a few years ago when I went to Amsterdam for his party. His warmth and humanity made Robert the wonderful person that I will always remember. The fact he was really good at his job was clearly a positive but it’s his outstanding attributes as a human being that are first and foremost in my mind. Robert van Ommen, rest in peace knowing that you will always be in my heart.”

ILMC founder, Martin Hopewell, says, “I have very happy memories of working with Robert – not only because he was a lovely guy to chat to, but also because all of the shows we did together worked out really well and nothing horrible ever went wrong! As a promoter he was professional and precise – and he also knew how to say “no”, which is a quality I secretly admire in a promoter.

“I’m glad that the ILMC was able to say goodbye to him when we made a video for a party thrown in his honour. We made it look as though I was recording a message from an empty conference room, but then turned the camera to reveal a room stuffed with about 500 ILMC delegates, jumping up and down, cheering their heads off and generally going nutty. That was a powerful moment and something I’ll never forget.”

13 Artists founder Charlie Myatt adds, “A great father. A great promoter. A true gentleman and a great friend. My heart goes out to his wonderful family.”

Robert van Ommen is survived by his wife, Delphine, and children Tim and Lauri.

