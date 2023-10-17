Pitchfork Music Festival to launch in Mexico City

The March 2024 event will take place across venues including Foro Indie Rocks!, Frontón Bucareli, Fünk Club and Yu Yu

Pitchfork Music Festival is launching in Mexico City next year, following editions in Chicago, London, Berlin and Paris.

The event will take place from 6 to 9 March 2024 across venues including Foro Indie Rocks!, Frontón Bucareli, Fünk Club and Yu Yu.

The first acts will be announced in the coming months, along with more venues.

“With its incredible and diverse music scene, Mexico City is a natural home for our festival,” said Pitchfork’s editor-in-chief, Puja Patel.

“With its incredible and diverse music scene, Mexico City is a natural home for our festival”

“We look forward to championing a lineup of local and international artists, and, as always, creating space for music discovery and community. I’m especially grateful to our partners at Indie Rocks for sharing our vision and bringing it to life.”

Pitchfork Plus passes are available for 4,400 Mexican pesos, and grant access to four venue shows and three club shows.

Pitchfork Standard passes are also available for 3,400 Mexican pesos, and grant access to four venue shows.

The Pitchfork Music Festival launched in 2006 in Union Park, Chicago. In 2011, the festival’s first spin-off event took place in Paris at the 15,000-capacity Grande Halle de la Villette.

In 2019, the festival launched in Berlin at the 3,500-capacity Tempodrom, featuring a mix of established artists and emerging musicians. And in 2021, the first edition of Pitchfork Music Festival London took place.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.