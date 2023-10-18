Nova Rock adds fourth day for 2024 edition

All tickets already purchased for the Austrian festival are automatically valid for the additional day without any surcharge

Austria’s Nova Rock festival has added a fourth day for the 2024 edition, after originally announcing the event would run for three days.

All tickets already purchased are automatically valid for the additional day without any surcharge. The current ticket price, which ranges from €219.99–339.99 for three days, will remain unchanged until 3 November when the first wave of acts are revealed.

The 55,000-capacity festival will take place between 13 and 16 June 2024 at its longstanding home of Pannonia Fields in Nickelsdorf, Burgenland.



Launched in 2005, the festival – promoted by Nova Music Entertainment, a part of CTS Eventim’s Barracuda Music – has varied between three and four days long.

The 2023 edition took place across four days and was headlined by Slipknot, The Prodigy, Tenacious D, Bidlerbuch and Die Ärzte. Ahead of last year’s event, organisers invested hundreds of thousands of euros in site improvements after the 2022 offering was marred by adverse weather.

Around €300,000 was spent on renewed lawns and drainage, a new network of paths for arrival and departure and a new shuttle service.

In other news, Barracuda Music was recently sued by the Austrian government over several clauses in its general terms and conditions, primarily regarding the cancellation of events.

