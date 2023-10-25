New festival celebrates trans and non-binary acts

TRANSGENRE will platform Australia's most prominent transgender and non-binary artists during a one-day event in Sydney

A new festival celebrating transgender and non-binary artists in the Australian music industry is launching this year.

The inaugural TRANSGENRE festival will take place at The Red Rattler Theatre in Sydney on 17 December, with Melbourne duo Cry Club topping the bill.

The all-ages event will also feature Perth siblings Josh and Hazel Meyer (aka Those Who Dream), Adelaide pop-punk luminary Nonnie (with frontwoman Lilly Peterson delivering a rare solo performance), Melbourne hyper-pop artist Wolfjay, and some of Sydney’s brightest up-and-coming talents.

Also on the bill is pop-rock gem Blake Williams, punk band Final Girls, hardcore outfit Cherish, hyper-pop dynamo KHAOS EMRLD, emo outfit FVNERAL, experimental rocker enpriestess, post-hardcore favourites Two Knives and alt-pop mastermind NOCTICA.

“We hope this festival encourages people to pay closer attention to the wealth of gender diversity that exists in Australia”

The festival is being produced by music journalist Ellie Robinson and FVNERAL’s Tim Blunt, in partnership with BLUNT magazine, Young Henrys brewery and Cistem Error.

“It’s been a pretty wild year to be trans (to say the very least) and especially now, it’s so important to champion our community as loudly and proudly as possible,” says Robinson.

“We need to be visible, defiant and thriving – and at the core of that is positive representation in all corners of society. Our aim with TRANSGENRE is to offer a bit of that representation to the Australian live music scene, showing that trans and non-binary voices are among some of the strongest and most incisive in the country.

“Personally, we hope this festival encourages people (cis, trans and everyone in-between) to pay closer attention to the wealth of gender diversity that exists in the Australian music industry, and be louder in supporting it. The show is obviously open for everyone to enjoy, but we’re so bloody keen to see a bunch of our fellow trans and gender-diverse people having an incredible day at the first-ever TRANSGENRE, enjoying some of the best live music in Australia, and celebrating their identities as excitedly as they want without having to worry about being judged for it.”

Tickets for the all-day event range between AUS$40-50.

