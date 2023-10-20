PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

MTV EMAs cancelled out of ‘abundance of caution’

The annual awards show, which is broadcast live in more than 150 countries, was due to take place next month in Paris, France

By James Hanley on 20 Oct 2023


image © Xxvktrxx

The 2023 MTV EMAs have been cancelled “out of an abundance of caution” amid the escalation of the Israel-Gaza conflict.

First held in Berlin, Germany in 1994, the annual awards show was due to take place in France at Paris Nord Villepinte on Sunday 5 November and broadcast live in more than 150 countries.

Around a dozen acts had been lined up to perform including Anne-Marie, David Guetta, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Jung Kook, Rema, Sabrina Carpenter and The Kid Laroi. Paris last hosted the awards in 1995.

“Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life,” says a statement from awards organiser Paramount.

“As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration”

As per the BBC, Palestinian health officials say more than 3,700 people have been killed in Gaza since Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October, killing more than 1,400 people  At least 260 people were killed after Hamas stormed trance music festival Supernova Sokkot as part of the coordinated offensive.

“The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music,” adds the statement. “As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning. Voting is continuing and the winning artists will receive their MTV EMA Awards.”

Paramount adds that it is looking forward to hosting the MTV EMAs again in November 2024.

France has been on its highest security alert since the fatal stabbing of a schoolteacher in the town of Arras last week.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Popular articles

news|16 Oct 2023

Ex-Arsenal star launches mega festival in Germany

news|16 Oct 2023

Robert van Ommen: 1955-2023

news|19 Oct 2023

Amsterdam’s new rules ‘tough blow’ for events

news|18 Oct 2023

Kilimanjaro elevates Alan Day, hires new promoter

news|18 Oct 2023

UTA report breaks down live music’s resurgence

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Head of EntertainmentFiery Entertainment Ltd.

London, UKFull TimeNegotiable DOE

Director of ProgrammingRoyal Albert Hall

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Production ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull Time£40K - £48K

Ticketing Operations SpecialistThe Ambassador Theatre Group

London, UKFull Time£31K