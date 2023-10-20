MTV EMAs cancelled out of ‘abundance of caution’

The annual awards show, which is broadcast live in more than 150 countries, was due to take place next month in Paris, France

The 2023 MTV EMAs have been cancelled “out of an abundance of caution” amid the escalation of the Israel-Gaza conflict.

First held in Berlin, Germany in 1994, the annual awards show was due to take place in France at Paris Nord Villepinte on Sunday 5 November and broadcast live in more than 150 countries.

Around a dozen acts had been lined up to perform including Anne-Marie, David Guetta, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Jung Kook, Rema, Sabrina Carpenter and The Kid Laroi. Paris last hosted the awards in 1995.

“Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life,” says a statement from awards organiser Paramount.

“As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration”

As per the BBC, Palestinian health officials say more than 3,700 people have been killed in Gaza since Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October, killing more than 1,400 people At least 260 people were killed after Hamas stormed trance music festival Supernova Sokkot as part of the coordinated offensive.

“The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music,” adds the statement. “As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning. Voting is continuing and the winning artists will receive their MTV EMA Awards.”

Paramount adds that it is looking forward to hosting the MTV EMAs again in November 2024.

France has been on its highest security alert since the fatal stabbing of a schoolteacher in the town of Arras last week.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.