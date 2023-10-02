Magnus Talent Agency acquires Industria Works

The partnership will enhance the roster of US-headquartered Magnus and provide it with a strategic presence in the European market

Latin music specialist Magnus Talent Agency has acquired the booking and management divisions of Spain’s Industria Works.

Industria Works organises tours of Europe and Latin America for artists such as Trueno, Love of Lesbian, Paula Cendejas, Villano Antillano, Tom Tom Club, YSY A, Maikel Delacalle, Nicola Cruz and YADAM.

Those acts will now join the roster of Miami-headquartered Magnus, which already has the likes of Marc Anthony, Bacilos, Fonseca, Gente de Zona, Il Volo, Mau y Ricky and Micro TDH on his books.

APMusicales reports the partnership brings five new staff to the Magnus team and more than doubles the number of artists under the agency’s representation to 25, in addition to giving it a strategic presence in the European market.

“This new partnership is an important step in our international expansion and will provide crucial presence and expertise in the European market”

Industria Works founder Tomas Cookman will take a leading role in the merged company, with director Agustín López leading the Madrid-based office and general team in Spain, which also includes Ulia Moreno, Patricia Zavala and Alicia Toboso.

“We are more than excited to join forces with the team at Industria Works,” says Magnus CEO Michel Vega. “I have known and admired Tomas for over 20 years and we share the same passion for excellence in artist representation. This new partnership is an important step in our international expansion and will provide crucial presence and expertise in the European market and other territories; all in order to continue providing a first-class service to the careers of our iconic artists and future musical icons.”

“We have had a long-standing and warm relationship with Magnus, I have always considered Michel Vega a friend, and I am now proud to call him a partner,” adds Cookman. “We are excited by the opportunity to join forces with a strong team to increase opportunities and bring extensive global performance and artistic management experience to our combined artist lineup. “I believe in the power of teamwork and Michel and Marc have created a solid foundation on which we will continue to build.”

