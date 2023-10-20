Mad Cool expands to four days for 2024

The Spanish festival has announced an additional day for its return to Iberdrola Music in Madrid city centre

Spanish festival Mad Cool is expanding to four days for the 2024 instalment, organisers have announced.

Next year’s edition will take place between 10 and 13 July 2024 at Iberdrola Music, a new arts area located in Madrid city centre.

It will mark Mad Cool’s second event at the Villaverde District site after the festival successfully relocated earlier this year.

With 185,000 square metres and the capacity to host more than 100,000 people, Iberdrola Music has been touted as the largest sustainable space in Europe dedicated to leisure and culture.

Mad Cool 2023 saw acts including The Black Keys, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lizzo and Mumford and Sons christen the new site.

While last year’s offering was a three-day affair, the 2022 edition took place across five days in celebration of Mad Cool’s fifth anniversary.

Both the 2020 and 2021 editions of Mad Cool were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

