LN’s Veeps unveils All Access subscription service

Livestreaming platform Veeps has unveiled new subscription service All Access, which offers fans unlimited access to all its live shows, on-demand content and special artist exclusives.

The service is available for $11.99 (€11.42) per month or a $120 (€114) for an annual pass, as the Live Nation-affiliated company bids to fuel both access and discovery by connecting fans with a wider range of acts.

Veeps was established by Good Charlotte’s Joel and Benji Madden in 2017 and has showcased more than 2,000 paid livestreams to fans in over 180 countries. October and November will feature performances such as the premiere of The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie’s sold-out show from AZ Financial Theater and Run The Jewels’ four-night series live from the Hollywood Palladium.

Other acts will include Macklemore, Jessie Ware, Boys Like Girls, Misterwives, Metric, Senses Fail, Frank Turner, OhGeesy, Flatbush Zombies, Darius Rucker and Jason Aldean. New shows will be added weekly.

“We started Veeps for artists and their fans. For the people that love music and the ones that create it,” says Joel Madden, Veeps co-founder and CEO. “As music fans have become used to having concerts and live performances available in the same way they consume sports and movies, it was obvious that we needed to create a model that wasn’t limited to pay-per-view.

“An all-in music service like All Access is breaking new ground and we’re committed to setting a standard that is accessible for fans, compensates artists fairly, and continues to deliver the high-quality shows that we’ve become known for. All Access is the next iteration of Veeps as we head towards a future where every concert will be streamed.”

On-demand content, meanwhile, gives fans access to prior Veeps shows from superstars including Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, The Cure, Def Leppard, Evanescence, Imagine Dragons, J Balvin, JVKE, Katy Perry, The Killers, Metallica, Muse, Rage Against the Machine, the Rolling Stones and Shania Twain.

Veeps has also announced the debut of its first two original content series: Sidehustles and music interview podcast-turned-filmed talk show Artist Friendly. It also curates and presents music documentaries, comedy specials, exclusive interviews, original content, talk shows and select historical content. Platform partners include Amazon, Ticketmaster and Verizon.

“Live performances have a unique magic, and Veeps has done an incredible job bringing fans that experience in their homes,” adds Live Nation president and CEO Michael Rapino. “All Access is giving fans a new way to discover music and artists another marketing platform that will only continue to fuel the demand for live with an even bigger world of concerts at our fingertips.”

Subscription plans will initially be available in the US, with international expansion to follow at a later date.

