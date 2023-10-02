PROFILE

news

LN Middle East eyes global push for Arabic talent

"Expanding our operations to include international touring for Arabic talent is a natural progression," says president James Craven

By James Hanley on 02 Oct 2023

First large-scale shows return to UAE

Dubai


Live Nation Middle East is expanding its touring business to showcase Arabic talent to audiences in Europe, North America, Latin America and Australia.

The promoter has appointed 15-year event operations management veteran Amin T Kabbani to lead a newly formed team, which it says marks “a significant step towards bridging cultures through music and showcasing the rich diversity of Arabic musical heritage”.

“Expanding our operations to include international touring for Arabic talent is a natural progression,” says LN Middle East president James Craven. “While focusing on established names, Live Nation Middle East is equally dedicated to nurturing up and coming regional talent. The commitment will be demonstrated through shows hosted within the Middle East itself, utilising iconic venues, such as Etihad Arena.

“By supporting emerging talent in their home region, we aim to strengthen the foundation of the Arabic music industry and contribute to its global recognition.”

“This is a remarkable opportunity to not only shape the future of live entertainment but also to celebrate the rich Arabic culture”

Zawya reports that in addition to his operational and event management experience, Kabbani has overseen renowned events such as Music Loves Fashion (Los Angeles & Montreal), the 53rd Annual Grammy Official After Party, Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix Sponsor party for Cadillac, Belvedere, Pirelli, New York Fashion Week and Cannes Film Festival.

“I am truly honoured and excited to join the Live Nation Middle East team on this incredible journey of transforming the Arabic touring market,” says Kabbani. “This is a remarkable opportunity to not only shape the future of live entertainment but also to celebrate the rich Arabic culture through unforgettable performances.

“As we look forward to an exceptional start in Q1 2024, I am thrilled to lead a tour headlined by an iconic Arabic artist, spanning a minimum of 18 stops.”

 

