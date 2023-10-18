Kilimanjaro elevates Alan Day, hires new promoter

Day has been appointed at a director after 15 years with the company, which has also hired promoter Josh Casey from Robomagic

Kilimanjaro Live stalwart Alan Day has been appointed a director at the company.

The rock music specialist joined the award-winning promoter in 2008 and works with artists including Don Broco, Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, Steve Hackett, UB40 feat Ali Campbell, Erasure, Babymetal, Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, Sabaton, Suzanne Vega, Bullet For My Valentine, While She Sleeps and The Cult.

In addition, Kili has strengthened its live music division by hiring Josh Casey as a promoter. Casey, who joins from Robomagic, founded J-Bone Collective in Scotland and also had a spell with DF Concerts/Live Nation. Bringing eight years of promoting experience to the Kili team, Casey has staged concerts by the likes of Skepta, Giggs, Bugzy Malone, AJ Tracey and Tion Wayne, and will be based in the company’s London office.

“These are exciting times for Kilimanjaro Live, and we’re reflecting that with the expansion of our team”

“These are exciting times for Kilimanjaro Live, and we’re reflecting that with the expansion of our team,” says Kili CEO Stuart Galbraith. “As an instrumental member of the Kilimanjaro Live promoter team for the past two- decades, Alan has been integral to the growth of the company, both in terms of his live tours, and his expertise within Kilimanjaro Live as we continue to navigate the ever-changing landscape of live entertainment.

“We are delighted that Alan has agreed to become a director here at Kilimanjaro Live, and we are excited as a group for the opportunities of expansion that this will bring. We also welcome Josh Casey from Robomagic. Josh brings an exciting new area of live music to Kilimanjaro and we are looking forward to seeing where his expertise plus our experience can go.”

DEAG subsidiary Kili announced the opening of a new office in Wales earlier this month, headed by former Orchard Live boss Pablo Janczur.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.