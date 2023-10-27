Israel-Hamas war: Gigs by B-52s, Comet Is Coming axed

"We are now in a time when so many are facing sorrow and pain, and we have decided to make adjustments"

Concerts by The B-52s and The Comet Is Coming have been cancelled for reasons related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The B-52s were scheduled to perform at the White House, US, on Wednesday (25 October) at a state dinner for the Australian prime minister but it was called off the night before.

“While we had initially planned for the legendary B-52s to perform their iconic dance and party music, we are now in a time when so many are facing sorrow and pain, and we have decided to make adjustments to the entertainment portion of the evening,” said Jill Biden.

The American new wave band, named after a US bomber aircraft, still attended the state dinner as guests.

“Our last statement is a call for immediate ceasefire, an end to the illegal occupation of Palestine”

It comes days after The Comet Is Coming cancelled their final concert, on 20 October in Bratislava, “in solidarity with the global call to strike by our Palestinian brothers and sisters who are in the midst of a genocidal assault.”

“Our last statement is a call for immediate ceasefire, an end to the illegal occupation of Palestine and routine violence enacted against the Palestinian people,” the band wrote on social media.

The London-based experimental band are among a slate of artists that have gone on strike in solidarity with Palestine, including Slauson Malone 1, Sama’ Abdulhadi, and Manuka Honey.

Meanwhile, dozens of entertainment industry A-listers have signed a letter urging President Biden to push for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues into its third week.

Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, Michael Stipe, Killer Mike, Devonté Hynes, Kaytranada, Miguel, Vic Mensa, Tommy Genesis, Aminé and Macklemore are among the signatories of the Artists4Ceasefire letter.

