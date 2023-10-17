ILMC’s Futures Forum to return in 2024

The next generation of live music industry leaders will once again gather at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on 1 March 2024

Futures Forum, the one-day discussion and networking event for the next generation of live music industry leaders, is returning next year.

The fourth instalment of the gathering will again take place at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on 1 March 2024 – the final day of its renowned parent event, the International Live Music Conference (ILMC).

The meeting of the two events will bring together the people who currently define the business and more than 200 emerging execs who are driving its evolution.

The announcement of the flagship event follows last night’s sold-out Futures Forum 2024 launch party at Oslo in Hackney, London.

Futures Forum has taken place in 2019, 2020 and 2023, featuring keynote interviews with Dua Lipa and her father Dugi, Team Mumford & Sons (Lucy Dickins, Ben Lovett and Adam Tudhope), and Wasserman Music’s Marty Diamond, respectively.

As with previous editions, the 2024 edition will experiment with non-traditional conference formats, mixing connected discussions with immersive workshops, peer-to-peer networking and TED-style ‘Soapbox’ presentations by thought leaders.

The agenda will again be steered by a council made up of some of the most exciting young executives in the industry, alongside affiliated associations, the ILMC agenda team and the IQ editorial team.

The 2024 event capitalises on the success of Futures Forum’s new online platform and newsletter, which connects the international community via essential content and exclusive events.

Passes for the one-day event start from £125 + VAT. For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

