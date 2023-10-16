German trade association backs club campaign

With noise protection and building regulations set to be revised in the country, live associations are uniting to call for change

Trade body BDKV has given its backing to demands for a cultural noise regulation to protect Germany’s clubbing landscape.

Noise protection regulations and building regulations are set to be revised in the country under the “ Technical Instructions for Noise” (TA Rausch) law.

Currently, cultural noise – which refers to noise that arises from music venues, operas, theatres and concert halls – is assessed as “commercial and industrial noise”. But LiveKomm, which represents more than 500 music venues in Germany, has presented proposals for a cultural noise regulation alongside the Federal Foundation LiveKultur as part of its #clubsAREculture campaign.

“Cultural sound is an indispensable part of our coexistence,” says Anna Blaich from LiveKultur. “A corresponding regulation underlines the recognition of live culture as a valuable culture worthy of protection and support.”

The BDKV is supporting the call for change, saying that music and sound from clubs and music venues, open air events and festivals “should be measured by its cultural and social added value”, as opposed to being “equated with industrial noise”.

“It is on these stages that many newcomers find their audience and mature into top stars who later fill entire halls”

“The current legal situation according to TA Rausch endangers the basis for cultural-urban life,” says BDKV MD Johannes Everke. “Cities and countries rightly adorn themselves with their cultural life and see the institutions, music clubs and festivals as an important contribution to cultural participation and location attractiveness.

“In addition, these music venues in particular offer essential spaces for promoting young artists… It is on these stages that many newcomers find their audience and mature into top stars who later fill entire halls. Together with LiveKomm, we are therefore pursuing the goal of ensuring that the legal situation and cultural policy reflect these values. We have to resolve the contradiction that society wants a vibrant culture, but not in its own backyard.”

The organisation is also showing solidarity with LiveKomm’s additional demand that music clubs be recognised as cultural venues in building regulation (BauNVO).

“Laws and rules have to arrive in the 21st century, otherwise acceptance will disappear for the system,” adds LiveKomm board member Marc Wohlrabe. “Club culture and cultural noise have no place in what has been the case so far long-standing administrative classifications with sex cinemas and arcades in the BauNVO and as commercial noise in the TA noise.”

