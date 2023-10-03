PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Foo Fighters confirm US stadium tour for 2024

The Everything or Not at All Tour heads to America next summer with support from Pretenders and The Hives, among others

By James Hanley on 03 Oct 2023


image © Andreas Lawen, Fotandi

Foo Fighters have become the latest act to confirm a 2024 stadium tour, announcing a slate of US dates for next summer.

The Everything or Not at All outing will take in New York’s Citi Field (17 & 19 July), Boston Fenway Park (21 July), Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey (23 July), Cincinnati’s Great American Ballpark (25 July) and Target Field, Minneapolis (28 July).

It will then stop at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver (3 August), Petco Park, San Diego (7 August), BMO Stadium in Los Angeles (9 & 11 August), Portland’s Providence Park Soccer Stadium (16 August) and T-Mobile Park, Seattle (18 August). Support acts will include Pretenders, The Hives, Mammoth WVH, Amyl and The Sniffers, Alex G and L7.

The American band will also embark on a stadium tour of Australia and New Zealand from November 2023 to January 2024, with a slate of UK dates lined up in June in Birmingham, Cardiff, London, Glasgow and Manchester.

Other artists to have stadium dates locked in so far for 2024 include Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Morgan Wallen, Pink and Metallica

The Foos, whose 2017/18 Concrete and Gold Tour grossed $114 million from 113 dates, released their 11th studio album But Here We Are – their first since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins – back in June.

The Dave Grohl-fronted group will play their first concert in the UAE next month with a headline performance at the Yasalam After-Race Concerts at F1’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend at Etihad Park on 26 November. The event, which will also feature Tiësto and Ava Max, is being presented by Middle East-based live entertainment powerhouse Ethara.

Other artists to have stadium dates locked in so far for 2024 include Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Morgan Wallen, Pink and Metallica.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories


Deprecated: File Theme without comments.php is deprecated since version 3.0.0 with no alternative available. Please include a comments.php template in your theme. in /var/www/html/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5653

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|28 Sep 2023

IFF 2023: CAA’s Emma Banks & Mike Greek hold court

feature|29 Sep 2023

Ten of Europe’s brightest independent festivals

news|28 Sep 2023

IFF 2023: Promoters and agents on the perfect deal

news|02 Oct 2023

U2’s Las Vegas Sphere premiere wows critics

news|02 Oct 2023

Two deaths, 70 drug charges after Sydney festivals

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Finance ControllerSound Travel Group Ltd

London, UKFull Time£55K - £65K

Venue General ManagerFairfield Halls

Croydon, UKFull Time£50K - £55K DOE

Finance AssistantJohn Henry's Ltd.

London, UKFull Time£25K - £30K

General Manager, O2 Academy IslingtonAcademy Music Group

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive