Foo Fighters confirm US stadium tour for 2024

The Everything or Not at All Tour heads to America next summer with support from Pretenders and The Hives, among others

Foo Fighters have become the latest act to confirm a 2024 stadium tour, announcing a slate of US dates for next summer.

The Everything or Not at All outing will take in New York’s Citi Field (17 & 19 July), Boston Fenway Park (21 July), Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey (23 July), Cincinnati’s Great American Ballpark (25 July) and Target Field, Minneapolis (28 July).

It will then stop at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver (3 August), Petco Park, San Diego (7 August), BMO Stadium in Los Angeles (9 & 11 August), Portland’s Providence Park Soccer Stadium (16 August) and T-Mobile Park, Seattle (18 August). Support acts will include Pretenders, The Hives, Mammoth WVH, Amyl and The Sniffers, Alex G and L7.

The American band will also embark on a stadium tour of Australia and New Zealand from November 2023 to January 2024, with a slate of UK dates lined up in June in Birmingham, Cardiff, London, Glasgow and Manchester.

Other artists to have stadium dates locked in so far for 2024 include Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Morgan Wallen, Pink and Metallica

The Foos, whose 2017/18 Concrete and Gold Tour grossed $114 million from 113 dates, released their 11th studio album But Here We Are – their first since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins – back in June.

The Dave Grohl-fronted group will play their first concert in the UAE next month with a headline performance at the Yasalam After-Race Concerts at F1’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend at Etihad Park on 26 November. The event, which will also feature Tiësto and Ava Max, is being presented by Middle East-based live entertainment powerhouse Ethara.

Other artists to have stadium dates locked in so far for 2024 include Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Morgan Wallen, Pink and Metallica.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.