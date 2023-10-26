Finalists for LIVE Awards 2023 revealed

The second instalment of The LIVE Awards will take place on 12 December at Troxy in East London

Trade body LIVE has revealed the full list of finalists for the 2023 edition of its annual awards, taking place on 12 December at Troxy, East London.

The second instalment of The LIVE Awards spans 14 categories with over 80 finalists in the UK’s music business, including the likes of Live Nation, CAA, WME, The Royal Albert Hall and Ticketmaster.

The shortlist ranges from Wembley Stadium to The Fire Station in Sunderland, and Reading and Leeds Festivals to Three Choirs Festival, as well as many of the country’s leading promoters, agencies, ticketing companies and production stars.

“The strength of this year’s nominations is testament to the excellence delivered by individuals and companies, venues, festivals and events across the UK live music sector,” says Jon Collins, CEO of LIVE.

“It is also an indicator of how quickly The LIVE Awards have established themselves as a must-win, must-attend event. Not to mention its growing reputation as our industry’s Christmas party. Such a strong set of nominations guarantees an outstanding roster of winners. Here’s to another unforgettable evening.”

The winner in each category is decided by a panel of industry professionals. The awards will be presented in front of an invited industry audience on 12 December at Troxy in East London, with 600 guests expected to attend. Tickets are also on sale now on the website.

LIVE Awards 2023 Nominees are:

The LIVE Green Award

Exeter Phoenix

The Green Gathering Festival

A Greener Future (AGF)

Isle of Wight Festival

The Nest Collective x Sam Lee

The O2

Vision: 2025

The LIVE Workforce Award

Sound City Liverpool

LS Events

Music Industry Therapist Collective

NEC Group Ticketing & Arenas Accessibility Working Group

PRS Foundation x Keychange

The Zoo XYZ

Venue of the Year

AO Arena, Manchester

KOKO, London

M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Portsmouth Guildhall

The Royal Albert Hall, London

Symphony Hall, Birmingham

Wembley Stadium, London

Grassroots Champion

Amazing Grace, London

The Boileroom, Guildford

Bootleg Social, Blackpool

The Bunkhouse, Swansea

The Fighting Cocks, Kingston

The Fire Station, Sunderland

Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

Thekla, Bristol

Booking Agency of the Year (<21 Team Members)

Marshall Live Agency

Midnight Mango

Mother Artists

One Fiinix Live

Polyarts

Pure Represents

Solo Agency

Booking Agency of the Year (>21 Team Members)

ATC Live

Creative Artists Agency

Earth Agency

Primary Talent International

United Talent Agency

Wasserman Music

WME

National Promoter of the Year

DHP Family

Form Presents

Live Nation

Metropolis Music

Music Plus Sport

TEG Europe

Regional Promoter of the Year

Acid Box

JOY. Concerts

Juicebox Live

Lev3ls

Regular Music

Shine

Ticketing Service 2023

AXS

DICE

Eventim UK

Gigantic Tickets

Shoobs

The Ticket Factory

Ticketmaster

UK Tixel

Road Warrior of the Year

Josh Barnes

James Batterbury

Jamal Chalabi

Marc Cunniffe

Janelle Fraser

Suzi Green

Trevor Williams

Major Festival of the Year

Isle of Wight Festival

Reading & Leeds Festival

Splendour Festival

TRNSMT Festival

Victorious Festival

Wireless Festival

Festival of the Year

Bloodstock Open Air

The Cambridge Club Festival

Christine and the Queens’ Meltdown

Connect Music Festival

Deer Shed Festival

Kendal Calling

Standon Calling

Three Choirs Festival

Production Supplier 2023

80six

Creative Technology

The Fair

Method Events

Neg Earth Lights

Universal Pixels

We Organise Chaos

Brand Partnership 2023

Amazon Fashion Haus x El Dorado Festival

Amplead Apply to Play x Lottery Winners UK Tour

Coca Cola x MVT

hmv Empire

KOKO TPC x Marshall

Monopoly Lifesized

Sky VIP lounge

