Finalists for LIVE Awards 2023 revealed

The new annual event celebrating the UK's live music sector will debut at The Brewery in London on Tuesday 13 December
The second instalment of The LIVE Awards will take place on 12 December at Troxy in East London
By Lisa Henderson on 26 Oct 2023
Trade body LIVE has revealed the full list of finalists for the 2023 edition of its annual awards, taking place on 12 December at Troxy, East London.
The second instalment of The LIVE Awards spans 14 categories with over 80 finalists in the UK’s music business, including the likes of Live Nation, CAA, WME, The Royal Albert Hall and Ticketmaster.
The shortlist ranges from Wembley Stadium to The Fire Station in Sunderland, and Reading and Leeds Festivals to Three Choirs Festival, as well as many of the country’s leading promoters, agencies, ticketing companies and production stars.
“The strength of this year’s nominations is testament to the excellence delivered by individuals and companies, venues, festivals and events across the UK live music sector,” says Jon Collins, CEO of LIVE.
“It is also an indicator of how quickly The LIVE Awards have established themselves as a must-win, must-attend event. Not to mention its growing reputation as our industry’s Christmas party. Such a strong set of nominations guarantees an outstanding roster of winners. Here’s to another unforgettable evening.”
The winner in each category is decided by a panel of industry professionals. The awards will be presented in front of an invited industry audience on 12 December at Troxy in East London, with 600 guests expected to attend. Tickets are also on sale now on the website.
LIVE Awards 2023 Nominees are:
The LIVE Green Award
Exeter Phoenix
The Green Gathering Festival
A Greener Future (AGF)
Isle of Wight Festival
The Nest Collective x Sam Lee
The O2
Vision: 2025
The LIVE Workforce Award
Sound City Liverpool
LS Events
Music Industry Therapist Collective
NEC Group Ticketing & Arenas Accessibility Working Group
PRS Foundation x Keychange
The Zoo XYZ
Venue of the Year
AO Arena, Manchester
KOKO, London
M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
OVO Hydro, Glasgow
Portsmouth Guildhall
The Royal Albert Hall, London
Symphony Hall, Birmingham
Wembley Stadium, London
Grassroots Champion
Amazing Grace, London
The Boileroom, Guildford
Bootleg Social, Blackpool
The Bunkhouse, Swansea
The Fighting Cocks, Kingston
The Fire Station, Sunderland
Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
Thekla, Bristol
Booking Agency of the Year (<21 Team Members)
Marshall Live Agency
Midnight Mango
Mother Artists
One Fiinix Live
Polyarts
Pure Represents
Solo Agency
Booking Agency of the Year (>21 Team Members)
ATC Live
Creative Artists Agency
Earth Agency
Primary Talent International
United Talent Agency
Wasserman Music
WME
National Promoter of the Year
DHP Family
Form Presents
Live Nation
Metropolis Music
Music Plus Sport
TEG Europe
Regional Promoter of the Year
Acid Box
JOY. Concerts
Juicebox Live
Lev3ls
Regular Music
Shine
Ticketing Service 2023
AXS
DICE
Eventim UK
Gigantic Tickets
Shoobs
The Ticket Factory
Ticketmaster
UK Tixel
Road Warrior of the Year
Josh Barnes
James Batterbury
Jamal Chalabi
Marc Cunniffe
Janelle Fraser
Suzi Green
Trevor Williams
Major Festival of the Year
Isle of Wight Festival
Reading & Leeds Festival
Splendour Festival
TRNSMT Festival
Victorious Festival
Wireless Festival
Festival of the Year
Bloodstock Open Air
The Cambridge Club Festival
Christine and the Queens’ Meltdown
Connect Music Festival
Deer Shed Festival
Kendal Calling
Standon Calling
Three Choirs Festival
Production Supplier 2023
80six
Creative Technology
The Fair
Method Events
Neg Earth Lights
Universal Pixels
We Organise Chaos
Brand Partnership 2023
Amazon Fashion Haus x El Dorado Festival
Amplead Apply to Play x Lottery Winners UK Tour
Coca Cola x MVT
hmv Empire
KOKO TPC x Marshall
Monopoly Lifesized
Sky VIP lounge
