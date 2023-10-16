PROFILE

news

Ex-Arsenal star plans ‘Germany’s largest festival’

A new 100,000-capacity event is set to take place at legendary F1 track, the Hockenheimring, in September 2024

By Lisa Henderson on 16 Oct 2023

Lukas Podolski

Lukas Podolski


image © Flickr/Ronnie Macdonald

Renowned football player Lukas Podolski has announced what is thought to be Germany’s largest festival.

The ex-Arsenal F.C. and Germany international star hopes to welcome 100,000 fans to his new event, Glücksgefühle, which translates to ‘happy feelings’.

Glücksgefühle festival is set for 12–15 September 2024 at Hockenheimring in Baden-Württemberg – the legendary F1 track that is also home to Rock am Ring festival (cap. 85,000).

The four-day festival will reportedly feature acts including Steve Aoki, Robin Schulz, Paul van Dyk and ATB, across two stages dubbed the Cloud 9 stage and the Euphoria stage.

Sarah Connor, Cro, Marteria, Sido, Nico Santos, Gentleman, Felix Jaehn, Clueso, Wincent Weiss, Donots and Stella Bossi are also slated to perform.

In addition to live music, attendees can enjoy football tournaments, a roller coaster, a Ferris wheel, carousels, a go-kart track, yoga courses and other activities.

Tickets for the camping festival range from €79.00 to €159.00 and first release passes have already sold out.

“The last few years and months have demanded a lot from everyone and times are still difficult,” says 38-year-old Podolski. “That’s exactly why we want to offer a little break with the festival and look at lots of happy faces here at the Hockenheimring.”

The World Cup Winner, who now plays for Polish team Gornik Zabrze, has teamed up with Markus Krampe from the eponymous event management company on Glücksgefühle.

 

