PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Dice launches in Canada

The ticketing platform has teamed with partners such as Toronto’s largest independent concert promoter Collective Concerts

By James Hanley on 19 Oct 2023


Music ticketing platform Dice has furthered its expansion across North America by launching in Toronto, marking its debut in Canada.

The launch comes alongside the app’s announcement of exclusive deals with partners including Toronto’s largest independent concert promoter Collective Concerts, as well as Transmit Presents, The Garrison, Baby G, Not Dead Yet, Soluna and Prepare the Ground.

“Toronto is the perfect stage for Dice’s Canadian debut,” says Dice president Russ Tannen. “With our new partners, we can bring fans in Canada the shows they love with an easy, innovative, and transparent ticketing experience that was designed for them.”

Dice has also announced 15-year Toronto music industry veteran Dave Lock as its first Canadian hire.

“I’m thrilled to be leading Dice’s expansion into Canada and can’t wait to see how this transforms an industry that has been in desperate need of innovation”

“After my introductory meeting with the Dice team, the first thing I thought was how much I wish we had Dice when I was going to shows in Toronto growing up,” says Lock, who will serve as Dice’s director of venue & promoter partnerships in Canada.

“Their fan first app and discovery features are game changers that almost every promoter and venue owner I’ve worked with over the past 15 years have been asking for. I’m thrilled to be leading Dice’s expansion into Canada and can’t wait to see how this transforms an industry that has been in desperate need of innovation.”

Dice launched in North America in 2019, quickly scaling into key markets across the US including New York City and Los Angeles.

In August, the company raised a $65 million funding round led by MUSIC, which has helped accelerate Dice’s geographical expansion. Dice has recently entered new markets such as Scotland, Liverpool and Miami, in addition to landmark deals in Europe with venues like Alexandra Palace and recent renewals with Troxy, among others.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Dice launches in Scotland

    The ticketing and live event discovery platform has announced a partnership with Edinburgh-based promoter Watchtower Group

  • Le Consulat, Paris, Dice France
    Dice launches in France

    The UK mobile ticketer has turned its attentions to the Paris market, which CEO Phil Hutcheon describes as "one of the most exciting in the world"

  • Dice launches Dice TV
    Dice launches Dice TV

    Using the platform’s discovery algorithm, Dice TV recommends online shows to fans, who can buy tickets and redirect to streaming services in-app

Popular articles

news|16 Oct 2023

Ex-Arsenal star launches mega festival in Germany

news|16 Oct 2023

Robert van Ommen: 1955-2023

news|18 Oct 2023

Kilimanjaro elevates Alan Day, hires new promoter

news|18 Oct 2023

UTA report breaks down live music’s resurgence

news|17 Oct 2023

Christine and the Queens cancels 2023 dates

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Head of EntertainmentFiery Entertainment Ltd.

London, UKFull TimeNegotiable DOE

Director of ProgrammingRoyal Albert Hall

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Production ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull Time£40K - £48K

Ticketing Operations SpecialistThe Ambassador Theatre Group

London, UKFull Time£31K