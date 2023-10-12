DEAG fully acquires EDM promoter I-Motion

DEAG says it plans to “continue playing an active role in the consolidation of the live entertainment industry in Europe” after confirming the full acquisition of electronic music promoter I-Motion.

The German-headquartered giant secured a majority 50.1% interest in the company back in 2019, and has now acquired the remaining 49.9% share from former JV partner LiveStyle, which formed following the collapse of the late Robert Sillerman’s SFX Entertainment in 2016.

I-Motion was founded in 1994 and draws around 250,000 visitors to its EDM festivals each year, including Nature One, Mayday, Toxicator, Ruhr-in-Love and Syndicate.

“The cooperation with I-Motion has developed very positively since 2019,” says DEAG co-CEO Detlef Kornett. “Our expectations have been more than fulfilled, both strategically and economically, so that the acquisition of all shares in one of Europe’s most successful EDM event promoters is now the logical next step for us.”

“We have steadily expanded our open-air and EDM events in recent years and see high potential for expansion in this area”

The live entertainment group adds that it will continue to drive its growth through M&A, and is placing a focus on complementary acquisitions in ticketing as well as expanding into other European markets and further business segments.

“Together with the long-standing managing director of I-Motion, Oliver Vordemvenne, and his great team, we have steadily expanded our open-air and EDM events in recent years and see high potential for expansion in this area, also in other European countries,” adds Kornett. “I am very much looking forward to the continued successful and trustful cooperation with Oliver and the I-Motion team as part of the DEAG family.”

DEAG is aiming to generate revenue of over €300 million (compared to €325m in 2022) and a further improved EBITDA compared to the previous year (€30.9m) in 2023.

“We are very pleased that we are now fully part of the DEAG family and will continue to write our success story,” says Vordemvenne. “Together with a strong team, we want to further develop our event formats and expand into new markets. We still have a lot of plans for the future.”

