Cuffe and Taylor partner with peace festival

Live Nation’s Cuffe and Taylor have announced a new partnership with Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.

The link-up will see Cuffe and Taylor promote a series of live concerts in conjunction with the peace festival.

Their first announcement for 2024 will see Manic Street Preachers and Suede play at the venue in a double headlining show to kick off their UK and Ireland tour on Friday 28 June.

“We have presented countless shows in Wales over the years so it is great to be forming a new and very exciting relationship with the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod team,” says Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor.

“We will be working together to bring global stars and look forward to working alongside everyone in Llangollen helping secure the future of this historic event.

“I am delighted our first announcement is that we are bringing the Manic Street Preachers and Suede to Llangollen and we will be revealing even more big name artists very soon.”

“We have ensured that our peace festival set up in 1947 not only survives, but thrives”

Cuffe and Taylor have worked with artists including Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Britney Spears and Stereophonics to Sir Tom Jones, Rod Stewart, Sam Fender, The Strokes and Kylie.

“We are so pleased to be working with Cuffe and Taylor, who have an outstanding reputation in the industry,” adds Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod chair Sarah Ecob. “By working in partnership with them, we have ensured that our peace festival set up in 1947 not only survives, but thrives.

“We are so excited to welcome back the Manic Street Preachers and can’t wait to make more announcements over the coming days and weeks.”

