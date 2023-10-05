PROFILE

news

CTS Eventim appoints venues & real estate VP

Arne Fritz will take over some tasks from existing EVP Rainer Appel, who is planning to step back to a consultancy role

By James Hanley on 05 Oct 2023

CTS Eventim CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg


CTS Eventim has appointed experienced manager, architect and project developer Arne Fritz to the newly created role of VP venues & real estate.

Fritz, who will report to Eventim CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, will take over some tasks from EVP Rainer Appel, who is planning to gradually move into a consulting role for the German-headquartered company next year.

As well as overseeing the construction of the firm’s €180 million multi-purpose Arena for Milan in Italy, alongside the business of the existing venues, Fritz will strategically develop CTS’ real estate portfolio to “sustainably strengthen its value chain”.

“I’m delighted that we’re welcoming another successful and dynamic leader into our team,” says Schulenberg. “Arne will contribute significantly to our future strategy, with which we aim to increasingly diversify our business areas while also offering our artists and business partners an even higher quality of international services from a single provider.”

“I’m grateful to Klaus and the entire team for putting their trust in me, and I’m delighted to be part of the Eventim family”

After graduating in architecture, Fritz spent eight years working in a firm specialising in architecture, project development and property sales in Münster, before moving to real estate consulting specialist Drees & Sommer.

Latterly serving as associate partner and head of sports and entertainment, Fritz worked on projects such as the reorganisation and construction of the Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg, Hamburg’s application for the Olympic Games, and numerous other projects for sporting venues, stadiums, and event venues.

“I’m grateful to Klaus and the entire team for putting their trust in me, and I’m delighted to be part of the Eventim family,” says Fritz. “With our existing and upcoming venues, we offer artists, promoters and fans the highest level of service and entertainment.”

 

