Country to Country unveils 2024 line-up

Europe’s leading country music festival Country to Country (C2C) has unveiled Kane Brown, Old Dominion and Brad Paisley as headliners of its 2024 edition.

Next year’s event will take place across three venues: at The O2, London, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and, for the first time ever, The SSE Arena, Belfast from 8-10 March.

The festival is presented by SJM Concerts, AEG Presents, DF Concerts and MCD, in association with Country Music Association (CMA)

“From ticket sales to streaming, Country Music has seen its best year yet in the UK and C2C has been a key element to that success,” says Milly Olykan, CMA VP, international relations & development. “The festival continues to provide opportunities for fans to discover new artists, while also giving more established Nashville artists international exposure and profile. We are incredibly proud to continue to partner with C2C and engage with the invaluable industry and media in the UK who work to further our genre year-round.”

Other acts will include Carly Pearce, Brothers Osborne, Jake Owen, Lauren Alaina, Brian Kelley, Elle King, Priscilla Brook and Drake Milligan, while the CMA’s international series Introducing Nashville also returns. Introducing Nasville brings Nashville’s songwriter round setup to the UK, with three exciting, emerging newcomers sharing the main stage, recalling the stories behind their tracks. The C2C Spotlight Stage will also return.

Since its inaugural edition in 2013 headlined by Tim McGraw and Carrie Underwood at The O2 London, Country to Country has grown to a three-day multi-arena event showcasing the world’s best country stars and emerging talent, with tens of thousands in attendance each year. BBC Radio 2 is continuing as broadcast partner for the event.

“I’m so pleased to be back at C2C again in 2024,” says legendary broadcaster and BBC Radio 2 presenter Bob Harris. “It’s my tenth time hosting what I truly believe is the best country music festival in the world! I can’t wait to get back onto that stage at the O2 and back into our Radio 2 studio to bring millions of listeners the very best that C2C has to offer.”

