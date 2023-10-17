Christine and the Queens cancels 2023 dates

The singer, also known as Redcar, was due to perform shows in N.America and Europe throughout the next two months

Christine and the Queens, also known as Redcar, has cancelled all remaining tour dates for 2023 due to illness.

“Red was taken ill today [16 October] and on advice of doctors forced to make the difficult decision to cancel all remaining tour dates for 2023,” reads a post on Christine and the Queens’ official Instagram account. “It’s not yet known what illness forced the cancellation.”

The French singer was scheduled to perform seven more shows in North America before wrapping the leg on 26 October.

Following that, Christine and the Queens was slated to perform a string of shows throughout Europe, including in Belgium and the Netherlands, with a final date scheduled for Paris’ L’Olympia on 27 November.

According to the singer’s statement, full refunds for all dates of the cancelled tour are available at the point of purchase.

The tour was in support of the French singer-songwriter’s most recent album ‘PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE’, which arrived in June of this year and featured the likes of Madonna, 070 Shake and Mike Dean.

