PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Christine and the Queens cancels 2023 dates

The singer, also known as Redcar, was due to perform shows in N.America and Europe throughout the next two months

By Lisa Henderson on 17 Oct 2023


image © Shirlaine Forrest

Christine and the Queens, also known as Redcar, has cancelled all remaining tour dates for 2023 due to illness.

“Red was taken ill today [16 October] and on advice of doctors forced to make the difficult decision to cancel all remaining tour dates for 2023,” reads a post on Christine and the Queens’ official Instagram account. “It’s not yet known what illness forced the cancellation.”

The French singer was scheduled to perform seven more shows in North America before wrapping the leg on 26 October.

“It’s not yet known what illness forced the cancellation”

Following that, Christine and the Queens was slated to perform a string of shows throughout Europe, including in Belgium and the Netherlands, with a final date scheduled for Paris’ L’Olympia on 27 November.

According to the singer’s statement, full refunds for all dates of the cancelled tour are available at the point of purchase.

The tour was in support of the French singer-songwriter’s most recent album ‘PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE’, which arrived in June of this year and featured the likes of Madonna, 070 Shake and Mike Dean.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Popular articles

news|16 Oct 2023

Ex-Arsenal star launches mega festival in Germany

news|12 Oct 2023

Kiss sued over death of guitar tech

news|13 Oct 2023

Supernova: Survivors return to site, victims named

news|16 Oct 2023

Robert van Ommen: 1955-2023

news|12 Oct 2023

President Biden targets ticketing ‘junk fees’

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Director of ProgrammingRoyal Albert Hall

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Production ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull Time£40K - £48K

Ticketing Operations SpecialistThe Ambassador Theatre Group

London, UKFull Time£31K

Programming ExecutiveRoyal Albert Hall

London, UKFull Time£32.5K