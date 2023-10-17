Central London venues win 4am licence extension

The 2,000-cap HERE and 350-cap The Lower Third opened last year as part of London's £1 billion Outernet District

The team behind HERE & The Lower Third, which form part of the £1 billion Outernet District in Central London, have announced an extension to the venues’ licence.

The 2,000-cap HERE has sold more than 87,000 tickets across 160 ticketed events for club nights and live gigs since opening a year ago, while the 350-cap The Lower Third – the former 12 Bar in Denmark Street – has hosted 225 gigs showcasing rising stars in the same period.

The licence extension will enable the venues to remain open and operational until 4am on Fridays and Saturdays, presenting more programming opportunities and boosting the late night economy. HERE & The Lower Third are the only late-night venues in Soho to have secured a 4am licence.

“We are thrilled to extend our operating hours in both HERE & The Lower Third,” says venue co-founder, Karrie Goldberg. “Since opening a year ago, we have delivered what we promised – a diverse and wide range of programming, everything from comedy, DJs, bands to fashion shows, product launches and more.

“With this new late licence, it allows us to provide an even broader spectrum of cultural programming”

“Now, with this new late licence, it allows us to provide an even broader spectrum of cultural programming. We will create space for new promoters, for sub-cultures to flourish, so we can welcome even more touring and international artists. It will support diversity and bring more live music back to central London, driving job opportunities in the music and events industries.

“It’s important to us to give up-and-coming artists a new place to launch their careers, as well as be a platform for global stars – and this licence extension will help us continue doing what we do best.”

HERE has hosted numerous events across music, brands, charity and fashion in its first year, including performances from DJs and artists such as Floating Points, Kerri Chandler, Chase & Status, Paul Van Dyk, Jodie Harsh, James Blake, Gabriels, FLO, Jorja Smith, Years & Years, Metronomy, Daniel Avery, Jai Paul, Alison Goldfrapp and Kae Tempest

The venue also collaborated with Annie Mac to launch her Before Midnight brand, presented live shows with the likes of , and worked alongside promoters including Percolate, Louder, LWE, Columbo Group, Parable and Labyrinth.

