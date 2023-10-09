Central Cee signs with Wasserman Music

The history-making British rapper is represented worldwide by Brent Smith, Lauren Marker, Tom Schroeder and Jesse Fayne

History-making British rapper Central Cee has signed with Wasserman Music for worldwide agency representation.

The West London native is the first British rapper in history to reach over one billion Spotify streams in a single year.

He is now represented worldwide by Wasserman Music agents Brent Smith, Lauren Marker, Tom Schroeder and Jesse Fayne.

Central Cee (born Oakley Neil Caesar-Su) released his first tracks in 2014, following them up with a long series of EPs and singles over the following years.

He released his first full mixtape, Wild West, in 2021, which was the top-selling British debut project of the year.

His 2022 single Doja has racked up more than 450 million streams on Spotify alone and debuted at No. 2 on the official UK charts, while his 23 mixtape debuted at No. 1 on the country’s albums chart.

2023’s Sprinter, a collaboration with fellow English rapper Dave, debuted at No.1 on the UK singles chart with over 13 million streams in just one week, the most for any U.K. rap single in history. The track remained at No.1 for 10 consecutive weeks, making it the longest-running No.1 rap single in UK chart history.

A recent freestyle session with Drake recorded on NYC’s On the Radar streaming platform immediately went viral and landed on the Billboard Top 100, followed by a support slot on the final 16 dates of Drake’s current US tour – the highest-grossing hip-hop tour in history.

He has completed sold-out headline shows across the US, Europe, and Australia, and prominent slots on major American and international festivals, including Glastonbury (England), Governor’s Ball (NYC), Primavera Sound (Barcelona and Porto), Osheaga Festival (Montreal), Roskilde Festival (Denmark), Garorock (France), Les Ardentes (Belgium), and Rolling Loud (Miami, Rotterdam, Thailand, California, Toronto).

Central Cee also became the first-ever British male rapper to be included in XXL magazine’s influential annual Freshman Class list, in June.

Wasserman Music’s roster also includes Drake, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and Childish Gambino.

