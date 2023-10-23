Blockbuster tours stack up for 2024

Ed Sheeran, Adele, Blink-182, Sting and Billy Joel are among a raft of stars to announce touring plans for next year

Ed Sheeran, Adele, Blink-182, Sting and Billy Joel are the latest stars to reveal touring plans for 2024, amid a flurry of announcements.

Sheeran last week announced that his + – = ÷ x (Mathematics) tour will visit Asia and Europe in 2024, with support from Calum Scott.

The Asia leg kicks off in Bahrain on a yet-to-be-confirmed date in January and wraps on 16 March in Mumbai.

The 11-date outing includes stops in Dubai, Osaka, Tokyo, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Manila.

Following that, the Europe leg will kick off in Malta in June and conclude in Cyprus in September, with stops in Tenerife, Gdansk, Budapest, Hradec Kralove, Kaunas, Zagreb, Belgrade, Bucharest and Sofia.

The English singer-songwriter is also slated to perform at a number of festivals during the leg, including Lucca Summer Festival (Italy), Rock in Rio (Portugal), Hurricane and Southside (Germany) and Stavernfestivalen (Norway).

The tour announcement comes as Sheeran concludes the North American leg of his Mathematics tour, with the final date on 28 October at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Soon after, he is due to deliver two one-off shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall, performing his new album Autumn Variations with a live band and string section.

Sheeran is represented by Marty Diamond and Ash Lewis at Wasserman for US and Canada, and Jon Ollier at One Finiix Live for the rest of the world.

Elsewhere, Adele has announced she is extending her residency at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas one last time.

The final leg of Weekends With Adele, which launched last November, is 32 dates and runs from January through June 2024.

“This residency, these shows have changed my life,” she wrote on social media. “I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have!”

Adele added 34 new dates to the Live Nation-promoted residency earlier this March and after a three-month hiatus, the Grammy winner returned this summer. The singer is represented by Lucy Dickins and Kirk Sommer at WME.

Meanwhile, Blink-182 are returning to North America for a 30-date tour of arenas and stadiums, in support of their new album One More Time.

The Live Nation-produced tour will visit venues including SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Citi Field in New York, Fenway Park in Boston, and Rogers Centre in Toronto.

The outing follows the band’s 70-date tour across Latin America, North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, which kicked off in March and ends in February 2024.

The tour has seen all three founding members – Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker – reunite for the first time in 10 years.

Billy Joel and Sting have also joined the slew of 2024 announcements, confirming a pair of ‘one night only’ concerts in Tampa and San Diego in 2024.

The co-headline shows take place at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium on 24 February and San Diego’s Petco Park on 13 April.

Other 2024 tours recently announced include Jess Glynne’s series of outdoor shows, Tom Odell’s biggest UK and European tour to date and Johnny Marr’s greatest hits tour.

