PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour wraps at $579m

The trek closed at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday after playing to over 2.7m fans worldwide

By James Hanley on 03 Oct 2023


image © RWT London Press

Beyoncé’s record-breaking Renaissance World Tour has officially wrapped after earning more than $579 million worldwide at the box office.

The 56-date 2023 tour, produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation, saw the singer perform for over 2.7 million fans worldwide and closed at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday (1 October).

The tour has set numerous records, overtaking Madonna’s 2008/09 Sticky & Sweet trek to become the highest-grossing tour by a female artist ever. The 42-year-old also smashed her own record for the highest-grossing month of any touring artist since Billboard Boxscore records began in 1985.

Production included a 300-plus member touring crew, including musicians, dancers and production teams, while fans could access exclusive concert viewing experiences including Pure/Honey On Stage Risers – an opportunity to see the show on the stage – along with BeyHive VIP and Club Renaissance areas surrounding the stage.

The haul dwarfs the $256.1m grossed by the Texan’s previous 2016 Formation run, and also surpasses it by half a million in terms of ticket sales.

Renaissance kicked off with shows in Europe throughout May and June, including five sold out nights at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which grossed $42.2m in a record-breaking residency for a US artist.

Beyoncé has announced the concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, which will be screened in movie theatres this December

Revenue also exceeded $10 million for two nights at each of the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden; Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, the Netherlands; and in Warsaw. She also achieved the feat in just one date at the Stade de France in Paris. Her previous world tour, 2016’s Formation, sold 300,000 tickets in the UK alone.

Beyoncé sold more than one million tickets for the European leg overall, grossing $154.4 million (€141.6m) from 1.05m ticket sales over 21 dates, before the outing headed to North America in July.

In conjunction with the final show, the American star has announced the concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, which will be screened in movie theatres this December. According to a statement, the film “chronicles her intention, hard work as creative and producer, and her process in mastering her craft to execute the 56-performance, 39-city, record-breaking and phenomenally successful global outing”.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Beyonce, Erin Benson
    Beyoncé announces LN-promoted world stadium tour

    In the wake of her performance with Coldplay and Bruno Mars at the Super Bowl 50 halftime show, Beyoncé has announced a worldwide stadium tour, beginning in April. The Formation World Tour, taking in 40 dates in North America and Europe, is scheduled to kick off on 27 April at Marlins Park…

  • Formation World Tour, Beyoncé, Tidal
    Tidal presale for Beyoncé world tour

    Subscribers to the streaming service, owned by Beyoncé's husband, Jay-Z, will get early access to the hotly anticipated Formation tour

  • Renaissance becomes highest-grossing Beyoncé tour

    The world trek has generated US$295.8 million at the box office so far and could yet go on to gross over $500m


Deprecated: File Theme without comments.php is deprecated since version 3.0.0 with no alternative available. Please include a comments.php template in your theme. in /var/www/html/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5653

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|28 Sep 2023

IFF 2023: CAA’s Emma Banks & Mike Greek hold court

feature|29 Sep 2023

Ten of Europe’s brightest independent festivals

news|28 Sep 2023

IFF 2023: Promoters and agents on the perfect deal

news|02 Oct 2023

U2’s Las Vegas Sphere premiere wows critics

news|02 Oct 2023

Two deaths, 70 drug charges after Sydney festivals

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Finance ControllerSound Travel Group Ltd

London, UKFull Time£55K - £65K

Venue General ManagerFairfield Halls

Croydon, UKFull Time£50K - £55K DOE

Finance AssistantJohn Henry's Ltd.

London, UKFull Time£25K - £30K

General Manager, O2 Academy IslingtonAcademy Music Group

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive