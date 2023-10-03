Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour wraps at $579m

The trek closed at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday after playing to over 2.7m fans worldwide

Beyoncé’s record-breaking Renaissance World Tour has officially wrapped after earning more than $579 million worldwide at the box office.

The 56-date 2023 tour, produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation, saw the singer perform for over 2.7 million fans worldwide and closed at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday (1 October).

The tour has set numerous records, overtaking Madonna’s 2008/09 Sticky & Sweet trek to become the highest-grossing tour by a female artist ever. The 42-year-old also smashed her own record for the highest-grossing month of any touring artist since Billboard Boxscore records began in 1985.

Production included a 300-plus member touring crew, including musicians, dancers and production teams, while fans could access exclusive concert viewing experiences including Pure/Honey On Stage Risers – an opportunity to see the show on the stage – along with BeyHive VIP and Club Renaissance areas surrounding the stage.

The haul dwarfs the $256.1m grossed by the Texan’s previous 2016 Formation run, and also surpasses it by half a million in terms of ticket sales.

Renaissance kicked off with shows in Europe throughout May and June, including five sold out nights at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which grossed $42.2m in a record-breaking residency for a US artist.

Revenue also exceeded $10 million for two nights at each of the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden; Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, the Netherlands; and in Warsaw. She also achieved the feat in just one date at the Stade de France in Paris. Her previous world tour, 2016’s Formation, sold 300,000 tickets in the UK alone.

Beyoncé sold more than one million tickets for the European leg overall, grossing $154.4 million (€141.6m) from 1.05m ticket sales over 21 dates, before the outing headed to North America in July.

In conjunction with the final show, the American star has announced the concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, which will be screened in movie theatres this December. According to a statement, the film “chronicles her intention, hard work as creative and producer, and her process in mastering her craft to execute the 56-performance, 39-city, record-breaking and phenomenally successful global outing”.

