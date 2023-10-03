PROFILE

BBC exposé uncovers gig security concerns

A new investigation has found that some security guards have been fraudulently obtaining work licences after attending sham training courses

By James Hanley on 03 Oct 2023

Security staff, Manchester Arena bombing

Concerns have been raised over the safety of UK concert-goers after a BBC investigation found that some security guards have been fraudulently obtaining work licences after attending sham training courses.

An undercover reporter for the broadcaster’s File on 4 podcast discovered that some training companies are offering ‘fast-track’ courses which don’t comply with regulations. The reporter paid extra to finish a mandatory six-day course in a day and a half, thus missing crucial first-aid training.

The report also reveals how candidates are told to falsify time sheets and are given the answers to multiple-choice questions to ensure they pass and enable them to work in arenas, nightclubs and other venues across the UK.

The investigation was prompted by the inquiry into the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, which identified a number of security failures.

“I strongly encourage the SIA to reconsider their current process for accrediting training providers”

Regulator the Security Industry Authority (SIA) told the broadcaster that the findings suggested criminality. It added that it was now working with the organisations which oversee these training companies to further investigate the BBC’s evidence, and would be referring the matter to the police.

Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) CEO Michael Kill expresses his “deep disappointment and concern” over the accounts shared by the BBC, and is urging the SIA to amend its current process.

“The door security sector has, for a considerable period, raised questions concerning security training, from the point of facilitation, accessibility and content. The necessary qualifications for obtaining an SIA License to work within the sector have been overshadowed by a small number of unscrupulous training operators.

“In light of the compelling evidence presented by the BBC today, I strongly encourage the SIA to reconsider their current process for accrediting training providers. This is a pivotal moment to revamp the system and restore public trust in the sector.”

 

