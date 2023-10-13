Australian music festival debuts on steam train

Tickets sold out in 20 minutes for the Victoria government-backed Sound Tracks, which ran between Melbourne and Charlton

A new “live music and tourism experience” set on a restored steam train has debuted in Australia.

Sound Tracks, which was backed by the Victorian government, launched from 6-8 October and featured acts such as Harvey Sutherland, Glass Beams, Juno Mamba and Folk Bitch Trio.

The train ran between Melbourne and Charlton, with music fans able to watch performances on board while enjoying local food and wine. The Guardian reports that all 200 tickets sold out in 20 minutes.

Departing from Southern Cross Station, the trip included stops in Geelong and Ballarat before the train arrived in Charlton for gigs in a local bowling club and art deco theatre.

The event was presented by Victorian events company OK Motels, working with Music Victoria and the Charlton community.

“We’re backing Sound Tracks as part of our work to strengthen and support the state’s music industry and our commitment to supporting recovery in flood-impacted communities,” says minister for creative industries Steve Dimopoulous.

Sound Tracks was designed to support the town of Charlton’s continued recovery from the 2022 Victoria floods, and builds on the A$1 million (€600,000) programme announced earlier this year to support music events in flood-impacted communities across the state.

