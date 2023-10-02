At least 13 killed in Spain nightclub fire

The fire in the south-eastern Spanish city of Murcia is believed to be the country's deadliest nightclub blaze in more than 30 years

At least 13 people have died following a fire that spread to three nightclubs in Murcia, south-east Spain, in the early hours of yesterday (1 October).

The blaze, which is believed to be the country’s deadliest nightclub fire since 43 people were killed in Zaragoza in 1990, reportedly broke out in the La Fonda Milagros club in the Atalayas area at around 6am, before engulfing the neighbouring Teatre and Golden.

According to the BBC, it is not yet clear what caused the fire, but it is understood to have broken out on the first floor of La Fonda.

The Guardian reports that Murcia city council says that it appears that the Teatre and La Fonda Milagros nightclubs had been operating without a licence since January last year after planning concerns were raised about the decision to split the original Teatre club into two venues.

“We’re talking about an unprecedented tragedy and we will determine responsibility for what happened whatever the cost”

Murcia’s councillor for urban planning Antonio Navarro, said the clubs had been ordered to close in October 2022, and said the council would be taking legal action against the company that owns them.

“We will find out who bears responsibility for what has happened,” Navarro told today’s press conference. “We will be taking action against the Teatre company for failing to comply with the orders to cease [their activities]. We’re talking about an unprecedented tragedy and we will determine responsibility for what happened whatever the cost.”

The victims included Spanish, Colombian, Nicaraguan and Ecuadorian nationals. In addition, 24 people were injured, with four treated in hospital for smoke inhalation, while five others who were unaccounted for and feared dead having now been located.

“La Fonda wishes to express its condolences to the relatives of the fatal victims of the fire… and to convey all our support to the people injured in this tragic incident,” says a social media post from the venue. “We are collaborating with the authorities, in whom we fully trust for the clarification of the facts… until the investigation that determines the real cause of what happened is completed.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.