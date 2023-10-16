President of ASM Global Europe Chris Bray details how the world leading venue management giant is continuing to stay ahead of the curve through innovation and investment

At ASM Global we’re transforming the guest experience, reimagining what live experiences look like for everyone who walks through the doors of our venues. As the world’s leading producer of live entertainment experiences, we’re on a mission to future-proof our venues so they can be enjoyed by guests for many years to come.

The goal is simple – everyone visiting an ASM Global venue should leave with great memories that last a lifetime – our role is to make sure those memories are truly unforgettable, exceeding expectations at every moment. The future is bright for ASM Global and we are very excited to continue to show our 180 million+ fans what we’ve been working on.

Over the last three years, we’ve been investing in our teams, venues and infrastructure as a continued commitment to fans, guests and artists. AO Arena in the heart of Manchester’s city centre is undergoing a transformational £100m redevelopment across the whole arena. We are building a brand new concourse on the lower floor level with three new bars, and have completed a major overhaul of the existing concourse space.

Significant upgrades to back of house facilities have also been unveiled, with new dressing rooms, green rooms and crew spaces to ensure that all of our artists and their teams are ready and prepared to perform. And we have created new, award-winning premium spaces. The Beautiful North was recently awarded the ALSD Spotlight Award 2023 for Best Suite Experience, presented at ALSD International, and The Mezz, our new, world leading lounge and restaurant pre-show spaces will surprise and delight on another level when they launch in February.

These dramatic improvements to the customer experience also include brand new entrances and exit points and new technology that ultimately ensure that people are able to get in and out quicker than in any arena in the country. This is incredibly important as we look to ensure that fans can be assured that when buying their tickets, they can do so with confidence in being able to meet their travel commitments in this travel disrupted world we live in currently.

“In the UK, Europe and globally our portfolio is growing at pace, with new contracts in existing and new markets”

In the North-East, we’re bringing The Sage to life as part of a new development. The ICC and arena will inject further opportunity into the region, enriching the area’s live entertainment scene and we are front and centre of the £420m project.

In London, we are proud to operate the iconic Olympia London. A prestigious venue with international recognition and cultural significance, we’re delighted to be helping to shape the £1.3bn redevelopment to ensure the venue stays world leading through innovation, and state of the art operations.

Over in Stockholm, we’re working in partnership with the city to propel the 16,000 capacity Avicii Arena into the future, creating new tiers of seating options for fans as part of a £100m renovation.

In the UK, Europe and globally our portfolio is growing at pace, with new contracts in existing and new markets, expanding ASM’s 350+ venues worldwide. This year, we’ve moved into Finland which is an exciting market for us. We’ve taken on operations at Helsinki’s iconic Kulttuuritalo and are in the middle of major developments at the Hanasaari Power Plant site which is set to transform into a burgeoning cultural district complete with an arena.

“At the core of these upgrades and investments is the ticket buyer – we understand that customers expect more than ever before from their live experiences”

The doors have also re-opened at The Halls in Wolverhampton which has undergone transformative renovations. Here, our catering division CGC has been brought on board for the reopening project and to manage food and beverage strategy and facilities for the venue.

At the core of these upgrades and investments is the ticket buyer – we understand that customers expect more than ever before from their live experiences – more choice, a more personalised offering and an elevated journey from arrival to encore. That’s where new technologies, advancements in security, digitalisation of concourses amongst other innovations make an enormous difference.

Within our improvement of the guest experience is a major focus on food and beverage. We’ve overhauled our menus, offering better quality and value for money, catering for everyone’s tastes and preferences and serving up even more choice. As we continue to evolve in this area, we are developing partnerships with familiar chefs and local brands to bring innovative, tasty treats across our offers from VIP experiences to concourses.

Plus, we’re continually implementing new technologies designed to improve entry into venues and once inside, guests will notice these upgrades for themselves. There’s new digital screen technology with clear signposting across each concourse bar. We will be using new screens to help our guests understand where the shortest queue times, coupled with pre-pay, in-seat and self-serve technology, this will enable our guests to spend more time enjoying the show.

“We have adopted a smart strategy of partnering with some of the leading venue development businesses in the world to improve our venues”

Premium customers have more choice than ever before, at the AO Arena with the introduction of The Beautiful North and the new bar and restaurant experience – The Mezz. Similarly at the first direct Arena in Leeds, we have opened The Mixer super suite, further enhancing the guest experience in the award-winning venue. Plus, first direct Arena in Leeds and OVO Arena Wembley are both is benefiting from a recently announced partnership with Sky, rolling out new VIP lounge experiences and giving more Sky customers VIP access and star treatment closer to home.

None of this would be possible without our teams, made up of highly skilled, hugely experienced, passionate industry experts – they are the best in the world at what they do. And we are continually adding to this world class expertise. We have adopted a smart strategy of partnering with some of the leading venue development businesses in the world to improve our venues from a sustainability perspective and from an experiential perspective.

In the past two years alone, we’ve invested in strategic partnerships with Forward Associates, Honeycomb Strategies, and Anthony James Partners, all of whom are the best in their field and make our venues, our clients and the whole customer journey better.

It is an exciting time for ASM Global as we continue to re-imagine the guest experience and ensure that we maintain our position as the leading venue management company in the world.

