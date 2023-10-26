PROFILE

news

Apple’s Shazam adds new section for concerts

The new feature will allow users to find nearby shows through recommendations based on their Shazam histories

By Lisa Henderson on 26 Oct 2023


Shazam, the Apple-owned music identification app, has introduced a new feature that will allow users to find nearby shows through recommendations based on their Shazam histories.

The new ‘Concerts’ feature will recommend events, allow users to save and set reminders about upcoming shows and view available tickets, with options to buy them through BandsInTown or other ticket providers.

It also offers exclusives from certain artists that will be available for users to unlock, such as behind-the-scenes videos, Apple Watch faces, tour photos and setlists, among other things.

The feature is already available for iOS users within the My Music section of the app and will be coming to Android soon.

It has also been incorporated into Spotlight, where iPhone users can now search for an artist and get concert and ticketing information immediately in iOS 17.

It marks the latest Apple feature to incorporate live music data and information into its functionality, after additions to Apple Maps and the Set Lists feature within Apple Music.

The Concerts feature builds on a previous collaboration with BandsInTown that was initially announced in March 2022.

Through that partnership, Shazam users could search for an artist and pull up their forthcoming tour information using the BandsInTown database of shows for over 500,000 artists.

 

