PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Amsterdam’s DGTL festival to make US debut

The renowned dance festival will plant its flag in the country with a bicoastal weekend taking place later this year

By Lisa Henderson on 23 Oct 2023

DGTL Amsterdam

DGTL Amsterdam


image © DGTL

Dutch dance festival DGTL will make its US debut this December with back-to-back editions in Los Angeles and New York City.

The bicoastal instalment will launch on 1 December at Brooklyn Navy Yard, a shipyard and industrial complex in NYC.

Danish trio WhoMadeWho, techno titan Ida Engberg, amapiano artist AMÉMÉ, German deep house producer Henrik Schwarz, Irish mainstay Mano Le Tough and South Korean producer Shubostar appear on the lineup.

The next day, a similar version of the festival will take place in LA at Exposition Park, a 160-acre urban park in the south region of the city.

DGTL has launched in Barcelona, Madrid, Tel Aviv, Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Santiago, São Paulo and Guadalajara

The LA bill also features WhoMadeWho, Mano Le Tough, Henrik Schwarz and Shubostar, along with French duo Parallelle.

The festivals will take place in partnership with dance promoters Teksupport and Stranger Than, in NYC and LA respectively.

Originating in Amsterdam, DGTL has spawned events in Barcelona, Madrid, Tel Aviv, Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Santiago, São Paulo and Guadalajara.

Since its launch in the Netherlands in 2013, the dance festival has become renowned for its stage designs and sustainability initiatives.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Popular articles

news|19 Oct 2023

Amsterdam’s new rules ‘tough blow’ for events

news|18 Oct 2023

UTA report breaks down live music’s resurgence

news|18 Oct 2023

Kilimanjaro elevates Alan Day, hires new promoter

news|20 Oct 2023

U2 add 11 Sphere shows amid ‘unprecedented demand’

news|19 Oct 2023

ILMC’s 2024 mission to be ‘Out of This World!’

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Head of EntertainmentFiery Entertainment Ltd.

London, UKFull TimeNegotiable DOE

Director of ProgrammingRoyal Albert Hall

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Production ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull Time£40K - £48K

Ticketing Operations SpecialistThe Ambassador Theatre Group

London, UKFull Time£31K