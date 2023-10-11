All Things Live Middle East CEO on market’s evolution

Thomas Ovesen discusses Bryan Adams's "unheard of" sell out, the return of greenfield shows in Dubai and new competition in the Middle East

All Things Live Middle East CEO Thomas Ovesen has spoken to IQ about the evolution of the region’s live music market.

The Nordic live entertainment firm launched its new Middle East operation earlier this year, following prior successful collaborations between ATL and Ovesen’s TOP entertainment.

Recent highlights have included an “unheard of” sell-out for Bryan Adams’s forthcoming concert at the 17,000-capacity Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, with ticket prices ranging between AED 199-549 (€51-141). And according to veteran promoter Ovesen, it “has been and will continue to be very exciting times” at ATL’s southernmost outpost.

“I think the arena has had a few other sell-out shows this year including Hanz Zimmer and some Arabic and Indian artists but the UAE is a relatively small market with less than 10 million residents and more than 200 nationalities, so it is hard to pick an event or artist that will pull from all the various communities and sell beyond 10,000 tickets,” explains Ovesen.

“It’s rare that shows in the UAE sell out and, indeed, for large-scale shows in the few arenas here”

“It’s rare that shows in the UAE sell out and, indeed, for large-scale shows in the few arenas here. So for an established touring artist who has visited the market many times in the past and played in smaller capacities, to completely sell out Coca-Cola Arena two months prior to the show date is unheard of.

“Our last sold-out show at the venue was with 50 Cent back in September 2022 and it only sold out the day before the show. In a market with many events being subject to last-minute sales having sold out the full arena almost two months prior to the event is proof of the artist’s significance and his great pull here.”

Bryan Adams’ last Dubai show, which was promoted by Ovesen at TOP, took place in an open-air venue with around 8,000 guests and was his biggest-ever show in the emirate.

“His fan base is of an age where disposal funds are available and with little entertainment programming targeting them specifically, so when the opportunity is there and it is an artist known for great material and an evening of reminiscence then it clearly works,” he says. “Word of mouth was the strongest marketing tool for us.”

Ovesen says ATL Middle East also has several major shows lined up for the remainder of the year, as well as some yet-to-be-announced “blockbuster outdoor mega shows” in Q1 2024.

“I am particularly excited about these shows as it has been approximately five years since we last had such events here in Dubai… it’ll mark the return of stadium/greenfield shows in the emirate and will serve to show the world we are finally back again and stronger than ever before,” he tells IQ.

“To run a feasible business [here], even if as part of a global operation, you have to think regionally”

But it’s not just the Dubai market that’s going from strength to strength. The potential of the wider Middle East region has been recognised by an increasing number of live entertainment behemoths who are making moves within the market.

Oak View Group recently expanded into the region through a joint venture with local event management and venue operator, Ethara, and Festival Republic’s brand Wireless debuted in Abu Dhabi earlier this year, while ASM Global and Live Nation have long had a presence in the market.

“The success of the Middle East as a business hub and tourism destination is partly based on how at home the country and its business environment makes everyone feel and indeed the ease with which you can set up your business here,” adds Ovesen. “But to run a feasible business, even if as part of a global operation, you have to think regionally and having a regular if not permanent presence across the many very different Middle East markets, cities and business environments is costly.

“Plus, here as in most other places professionalism and quality will dictate your success hence many new players will no doubt find that also here you have to earn your wings and a long-term play requires a proper commitment and investment in the region.”

Ovesen concludes: “I think the market, in dollars and cents, for live events and entertainment is still expanding faster than the influx of new events and entertainment organisers so to some degree there is still room for exciting opportunities and I haven’t yet seen such new players as being my main competition in any of the Middle East markets.

“I remain committed to the market and so will continue to expand across markets and opportunities partnering with best-suited operators and industry peers which enables us to remain the best partner for incoming artists and bands, producing the best shows and developing even better fan experiences in the process.”

