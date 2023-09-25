Vince Neil concert curtailed after shooting

The Mötley Crüe frontman was performing a set at the Oklahoma State Fair in the US when shots were fired nearby

A festival set by Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil had to be cut short following reports of a nearby shooting.

Neil was starring at the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City, US on Saturday (23 September), when the incident took place.

The 62-year-old singer was ordered off the stage just before 9pm after performing around three-quarters of his planned set on the event’s Chickasaw Country Entertainment Stage.

ABC reports that shots were fired during an argument between two groups of people at the Oklahoma State Fair Bennett Event Center, which police say sent crowds running for their safety.

“Crazy night last night 3/4 of the way thru the set people started running,” Neil tells his followers on X (formerly Twitter). “We were told to get in dressing room. There were shooters shooting people. Thank you fans for your understanding.”

“This was an isolated incident, one person was shot and two people taken into custody”

In a statement, local police confirm two people were taken into custody following the shooting. One has since been released.

“This was an isolated incident, one person was shot and two people taken into custody,” says a statement. “A handgun was recovered, and the victim transported to a local hospital. The investigation is ongoing.”

Guns are banned at the fairground, and police say there are security and detectors at the entrances. One person has been arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, while the victim remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The disturbance came just over two weeks after one person was wounded in a shooting at a concert in Memphis, Tennessee, headlined by Lil Baby. The rapper was reportedly rushed off the stage after shots were fired at the concert, held at the 19,000-cap FedExForum on 7 September.

A male victim was taken to hospital following the shooting, which police believe was premeditated. AP notes that is not yet known how the shooter managed to bring a gun into the arena, which contracts with a private security company to screen people for weapons.

