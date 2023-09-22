Ticketmaster UK hails ‘record-breaking summer’

Four million fans were scanned into events across UK and Ireland – 80% of which were through its SafeTix technology

Ticketmaster has hailed a record-breaking summer season, having scanned four million fans into events across the UK and Ireland.

According to the Live Nation-owned ticketing platform, 80% of tickets were scanned using its SafeTix technology, which was rolled out to festivals this year.

The technology links a fan’s digital ticket to their Ticketmaster account through an encrypted barcode that automatically refreshes every few seconds, preventing resellers from exploiting screenshots or photocopies of tickets to sell them multiple times.

The anti-counterfeit ticketing technology was launched at festivals including Isle of Wight, Parklife, BBC Radio 1’s Biggest Weekend and TRNSMT.

“Just when we think it can’t get bigger, another record-breaking summer rolls in”

This summer also saw the launch of last-minute resale – giving fans the option to resell their tickets at the price they paid right up until the gates open.

“By giving fans the ability to sell their tickets right up until gates open, we’ve ensured that fields have been full this summer,” says Andrew Parsons, Ticketmaster UK MD. “Not only is this such a vital component for outdoor shows, but the uptake in these last-minute sales is testament to just how important flexibility and secure resale is to fans.”

Ticketmaster also revealed that their teams worked more than 25,000 hours in box offices this summer at over 600 events.

“Just when we think it can’t get bigger, another record-breaking summer rolls in,” adds Parsons. “The amount of hard work from our teams in box offices up and down the country has been remarkable. But the highlight for me is always the fans – seeing the joy on their faces as we scan them through the gates never gets old.”

