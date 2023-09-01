Taylor Swift to bring Eras Tour film to cinemas

The superstar will capitalise on her blockbuster live tour with a concert film, showing at cinemas across North America this autumn

Taylor Swift will bring her blockbuster Eras Tour to the big screen this autumn.

The concert film will open at cinemas in the US, Canada and Mexico on 13 October, where fans will be able to watch the pop star’s history-making live tour.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will be available to watch at every AMC cinema in the US – with at least four showings per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays – and some Cinemark and Regal branches. Many of AMC’s IMAX and Dolby cinemas will also be screening the film in high definition.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift posted on her social media, alongside a trailer (see below) for the film. “Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged…”

As previously reported on IQ, The Eras Tour is on target to become the first concert tour in history to gross more than US$1 billion.

It was comfortably the highest-grossing tour of H1 2023, generating $300.8m in revenue from its first 22 nights on total ticket sales of 1,186,314 and an average ticket price of $253.56.

The run currently amounts to 117 shows up to August 2024, with the potential for further dates to be added.

Swift isn’t the only artist to capitalise on a successful live tour with a concert film. K-pop stars BTS have enjoyed a record-breaking reign at the box office, having screened several of their tours in cinemas worldwide.

The band’s latest release, which documented their BTS Yet to Come in Busan concert, grossed more than $53 million. The film, titled BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas, was screened in more than 5,817 cinemas across 128 countries.

Elsewhere, Coldplay last year screened their concert at Buenos Aires’ River Plate Stadium on the Music Of The Spheres World Tour in thousands of cinemas across more than 70 countries.

More recently, Machine Gun Kelly took his 2022 Mainstream Sellout Tour to cinemas worldwide, for one night only.

The film, titled Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Live from Cleveland: The Pink Era, recapped the star’s sold-out hometown concert at the FirstEnergy Stadium (cap. 50,000) in Cleveland, Ohio, and gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek at the whole tour.

French pop-rock band Indochine, classical superstar André Rieu and the Eurovision Song Contest have also been given the cinema treatment.

