Sweden reveals venue, budget for Eurovision 2024

The 68th Eurovision Song Contest will take place at Malmö Arena in Sweden’s third-largest city, it has been revealed.

The coastal town in the south of Sweden was selected after organisers evaluated the city’s venue facilities and accommodation availability for thousands of visitors.

Malmö Arena, owned by Parkfast Arena, can host up to 15,000 people for music events depending on the position of the stage, according to the venue’s website.

It has also been revealed by the Malmö Municipality Board, that the city of Malmö intends to invest SEK 30 million (€2.5 million) to host the contest, alongside other sources of funding.

“Malmö holds a special place in the history of the contest, having successfully hosted it firstly in 1992 and then in 2013”

This will be the seventh time the Scandinavian nation will be home to Eurovision and it coincides with the 50th anniversary of Abba’s big win.

Last year’s trophy was taken home by Sweden’s contestant, Loreen, who sang Tattoo and won the competition for the second time.

The UK co-hosted the 67th Eurovision Song Contest alongside Ukraine in Liverpool, due to the ongoing and internationally condemned invasion of the country by Russia.

Commenting on the decision to host the competition in Malmö, executive supervisor of Eurovision, Martin Osterdahl, says: “Malmö holds a special place in the history of the contest, having successfully hosted it firstly in 1992 and then in 2013 — following Loreen’s last win.”

“We’re excited to be returning to this vibrant and dynamic city, which has demonstrated it has the venues and infrastructure that are perfect for staging the world’s largest live music event.”

The official Eurovision website says that tickets will be “on sale soon” and that prices and availability are based on the chosen venue and the amount of space it has, as organisers need to evaluate where the cameras, technical equipment, and stage will go before arranging audience seating.

